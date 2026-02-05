Saline Real Estate a Year in Review

By Jeff Roth, Founder, Local Real Estate Consultancy

www.arboradvising.com

What Where the Trends Through the End of Last Year for Single-Family Homes?

New listings were up for the year. Pending sales were up. Closed sales were up. Days on market were down. Median sales prices were up.

New listings of single-family homes were up 24% with 103 more properties for sale last year in the Saline School District compared to the year prior according to the latest released sales data from the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors for Dec 2025.

Days on market were down 14.3% from the previous year with single-family homes selling, on average, in 36 days compared to 42 days a year ago.

Finally, the median sales price of a single-family home was $565,058 at the end of last year which was up 6.2% for the year.

What Were the Trends for Condos?

New listings were up. Pending sales were down. Closed sales were up. Days on market were down. Median sales prices were up.

New listings of condos were up 28.6% last year with 38 more listings than the year previous.

Days on market were down 27.5% with condos selling on average in 50 days.

Finally, median sales prices of condos were $459,995 and up 29.3% for the year.

How did Interest Rates Change for the Year?

Interest rates were down nearly a full percentage point at the end of last year according to Freddie Mac data.

Interest rates trending down definitely helped the housing market.

There was clear momentum in market activity at the end of last year compared to the beginning of the year.

Lower interest rates allow buyers to afford more house for the same payment and for sellers to have more qualified buyers.

What to Expect in 2026?

While looking into the crystal ball is always risky, it is fair to say that if interest rates stay where they currently are, which is the historic average, we can expect sales activity to continue to be strong in the new year.

Clearly there is demand for housing in the Saline community despite rates and we expect that to continue.

Bottom Line For Real Estate in Saline for the Previous Year.

For both single family-homes and condos, new listings were up, days on market down, and median sales price up. Lower interest rates helped that trend.

This could be the year more people decide to make a move.

To your success!

