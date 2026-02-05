What to do in Saline this weekend: Mario Kart, Painting PARTy, Farmers Market, Valentine Making and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 6 - Sunday, Feb 8

Mario Kart Live - Fri Feb 6 5:30 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for three action-packed evenings at this unique, award winning event combining the excitement of Mario Kart with the thrill of racing on gym scooters. You’ll dodge banana peels and turtle shells as you make your way through the gym packed with obstacles as you race to the finish line.Ages 5-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ or 734-429-3502 ext. 0. [more details]

Celebration of Love Painting pARTy - Fri Feb 6 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Celebrate the season of love, whatever that means to you! Our February painting pARTy is the perfect night out for friends, partners, siblings, or anyone who wants a creative escape. Enjoy a guided painting inspired by themes of love and warmth while you sip, relax, and unwind. Come make memories, share laughter, and create a piece of art that’s filled with heart. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/691b0bca8ff18fc3781383a3 [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 7 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Busy market this week! We will have Renewal by Andersen of Detroit for their last monthly visit until we go outside - now's your chance to enter their sweepstakes for $10k in windows and doors!Saline Be Green, the environmental commission, will be in the info area teaching us about the environmental impacts of the Saline Dam.💕Huron Valley Harmonizers will charm us with love songs from 10am-11am. 🥰The treasure hunt animal is the lobster! 🦞

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the… [more details]

Valentine Making - Sat Feb 7 1:00 pm

MilkShake Factory

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with MilkShake Factory! Make valentines! Spin the wheel for prizes! and more! While you're at it, get some shopping done for Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day. We've got an assortment of handcrafted chocolates (including Dubai chocolates, cake pops and 10 flavors of barks) and hand-dipped chocolates (including strawberries, stroopwafels, and oreos). And of course, a milkshake is the perfect Valentine's treat! [more details]

Valentine's Topiary Pot - Sat Feb 7 2:00 pm

Lily's

Come and create a sweet little Valentine's topiary pot, using a variety of fresh seasonal blooms! Cost, $45.00, Call to pre-pay or purchase tickets online. 734 717 2415

[more details]

