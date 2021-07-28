Amanda Cohen, of Saline, Lit Up Rooms With Laughter and Joy

Amanda Kate Cohen, 21, of Saline, Michigan passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after losing her eight-year battle with Pulmonary Hypertension. She fought until the very end.

Amanda was born on July 11, 2000 to Jeffrey and Kimberly (Kraus) Cohen.

Amanda grew up in Saline and graduated from Saline High School. She started her college career at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio and then transferred to Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan her sophomore year. Amanda’s love of helping those who needed it most led her to pursue a Social Work major.

Amanda was able to light up any room and fill it with laughter and joy. She actively reached out to those she saw were struggling and was always available to those who needed her. She was a strong advocate for herself and others, helping others to find their voice.

Amanda did not allow Pulmonary Hypertension to define who she was, even though it made her life more difficult. Her struggles drove her to lessen those of other people.

She loved her time as a camper at North Star Reach and met some of her best friends there. After she was no longer able to attend camp, she wanted to give other kids the opportunity to have the same experience and became a dedicated volunteer. She also volunteered at Children’s Healing Center in Grand Rapids, which allowed her to continue to help children dealing with life-altering diseases.

Amanda leaves behind her parents and her sister, Alexis Cohen; her grandparents, William and Karen Kraus; her aunts and uncles, Lisa and Gregory Million, Jonathan and Jennifer Cohen, and Steven and Sarah Cohen; her cousins, Abigail Cohen, Brent Cohen, Casey Cohen, Kara Cohen, Connor Million, and Katherine Million; and her dog, Willy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan with a visitation starting at 1:00 PM. Following the service, the family welcomes you back to their home to celebrate Amanda’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to North Star Reach Camp (North Star Reach) https://www.northstarreach.org/support/annual-fund/ or to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, https://phassociation.org/donate/: Robyn J. Barst Pediatric Research Fund (Robyn J. Barst Pediatric Research). To leave a memory you have of Amanda or sign her guest book please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.