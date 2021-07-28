Norma Jean West, a Homemaker and Avid Reader, Lived Out Faith By Teaching, Loving and Mentoring

Norma Jean West, age 91 of Saline, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born to Laurel Snook and Mildred (Barger) Snook on December 5, 1929 in Chariton, Iowa. She spent 70-plus years with her one true love, Blair D. West, 68 of them in marriage.

Norma Jean and Blair were lifelong Christians who were actively involved at both Ypsilanti Free Methodist Church and Saline First United Methodist Church over the last 55 years. They lived out their faith by teaching, loving and mentoring others, holding leadership and volunteer positions at church, and supporting missionaries and mission organizations throughout the world. Norma Jean was a homemaker and avid reader. She also enjoyed camping, sewing, bird-watching, antiquing, entertaining and baking. She rarely found a cookie, chocolate or ice cream she didn’t like.

She is survived by her children Paul (Janet) West and Linda (Dean) Klepaczyk, grandchildren Lindsay (David) Dreher, Daniel West (Angel Turner), Saralyn Klepaczyk (Sean Meyers) and Kaylee (Dhiraj) John and great-grandchildren Meaghann, Decklyn, Jonathan and Rachel Dreher, and Xander and Clover Whitehouse.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Blair West and her parents, Laurel and Mildred Snook.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Norma Jean on Friday, August 13th at 7:00 pm which will include a hymn sing, sharing, and of course, ice cream. The gathering will be held at Saline First United Methodist Church, 1200 North Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176.

If you wish to honor her memory with a gift, please send it to one of their favorite organizations: Missionary Flights International, Ft. Pierce, Florida. To leave a memory you have of Norma Jean, to sign her guestbook, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com