Saline Police Conduct Death Investigation After Woman Finds Friend Deceased

A Saline woman's death is being investigated by the Saline Police Department.

Around 1 p.m., a woman called 911 and reported that she'd entered a friend's apartment at Thorncrest Estate Apartments because she hadn't heard from her in days. The woman found her friend, a 45-year-old female, lying face down on the floor.

The Saline Area Fire Department, Saline Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the apartment on the 200 block of Clark Street. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said at around 2 p.m. she believed officers were on the scene conducting a death investigation.

"I have not had any report of it being suspicious in nature at this point," Radzik said.

