Saline Community Fair Board Volunteers Receive State Recognition

Volunteers have always been the backbone of Michigan fairs and festivals. Three Saline Community Fair board volunteers received state recognition at the 2026 Michigan Association of Fairs and Expositions (MAFE) annual convention held in January in Grand Rapids. Dale and Cindy Radak received a 2025 Heritage Award which recognizes individuals who have had a significant influence on their fair and have offered more than a decade of service to their community. The Radak’s are dedicated board members. Dale served as the commercial exhibits and merchants chair for 20 years and Cindy has been the assistant treasurer for seven years and financial secretary for eleven years. They have streamlined many processes. Cindy handles the fair’s mail and emails plus their team coordinates other activities.

Volunteers are also the lifeblood of fairs and Madelyn Ernst received the 2025 overall Michigan Youth Volunteer of the Year award. This award recognizes a volunteer’s overwhelming commitment in a single year. Maddie was recognized for her involvement and leadership in the fair. As a new fairboard member she assisted in many areas including set-up, signs, clean-up and was the Adventures in Agriculture barn assistant. Angela Kohler was selected as the 2025 Saline Community Fair Adult Volunteer of the Year. Angela has been involved with the fair for many years. In 2025 she again served as the assistant recording secretary, Children’s Day assistant, designed the fair flier, co-chaired the bike drawing and served on several other committees. She also took on co-chair of the beer barn.

Twenty-three of the Saline Community Fair board members attended the 2025 MAFE convention held in Grand Rapids. Those participating in the three days of convention sessions participated in many workshops and round table discussions relating to fair events and activities.

MAFE was established in 1865 and is a voice for the Michigan fair and festival industry. MAFE member fairs and festivals serve all 83 Michigan counties. Fairs are an economic and social asset to their communities and the state.

Make your plans now to participate in and attend the 90th anniversary of the Saline Community Fair, September 2 – 6, 2026. It promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with extra activities and entertainment. Keep up with the latest information by following the Saline Community Fair on facebook and participating in our “Trivia Tuesday” every Tuesday until Fair.

