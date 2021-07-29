Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day Saturday at Saline High School

The Washtenaw County Board of Public Works and City of Ann Arbor are sponsoring the Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 31 at Saline High School, 1300 Campus Parkway.

Users are asked to consider a minimum donation of $15 - or more, depending on how many goods they are disposing of.

The following materials will be accepted:

Appliances, including refrigerators, dryers, air conditioners, etc.

Bulky household items, including furniture, mattresses and scrap wood. Concrete, asphalt, bricks and shingles are not permitted.

Electronics, including TVs, computers, and communication devices. After the first item, people are asked to pay $10 per additional item.

Household hazardous waste, including paints, pesticides, cleaning supplies and oil. Materials cannot be in containers larger than six gallons. No oxygen and refrigerant tanks will be permitted. Containers will not be returned.

Foma packaging and containers. They should be cleaned of food debris. Packing peanuts will not be allowed.

Scrap metal.

Tires, on or off rims. Semi or agricultural tires will not be allowed. There is a limit of 10 tires. After four tires, people will be asked to donate $5 per tire.

Household trash and recyclable materials (glass, cardboard, paper and plastic) will not be accepted.

For more information call 734-222-3950 or visit www.washtenaw.org/cleanup.

This event is for county residents only. Materials from businesses, government agencies and non-profits can't be accepted.

People are asked to wear masks if not fully vaccinated.

Long wait times are expected. All vehicles in line by 1 p.m. will be served. Please only bring materials you can unload yourself in 20 minutes or less.