Welcome to Stully’s Community Education Basketball Recap

2025 Pre-Season Rankings

Only Buckets Kline Fundamentals The Dark Side Prada 5 Airball Alliance Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite Whitehouse Warriors Raining Rejects









Feb. 14 Recap

Kline Fundamentals 72, Sigma Slammers 25

Kline Fundamentals started sluggishly as Sigma Slammers held a slim 8-6 lead after seven minutes. KF went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the next nine minutes to take a 23-14 lead. The Slammers had a brief run, but KF answered to lead 35-19 at halftime. A 21-4 scoring spurt by Kline in the second half extended the lead as the Slammers missed layups and shots from beyond the arc. KF outscored the Slammers 37-6 in the second half in a dominant performance. Kline was paced offensively by Nolan Klein (37 points, 3 threes) and Colton Tousa (22 points, 1 three). Westin Rogers scored 8 points in the loss for the Slammers.

Whitehouse Warriors 40, Airball Alliance 30

Airball Alliance struggled to build on last week’s doubleheader wins, though they took an early 8-2 lead. A Sloan Higgins three gave the Whitehouse Warriors a 14-12 lead. Airball Alliance scored late in the first half to take a slim 20-17 advantage. The Warriors amped up defensive pressure in the second half, forcing turnovers and transition points. Airball Alliance missed multiple layups, allowing Whitehouse to pull away. Archie Gates led the Warriors with 15 points, while Devin Lilley and Jack Derksen each scored 8 for Airball Alliance.

Only Buckets 71, Prada 5 29

Only Buckets had little trouble with Prada 5, which continued its slide in the standings. The offense was stagnant early before a 7-0 run by Only Buckets led to a 28-9 halftime advantage. Only Buckets outscored Prada 5 14-5 to start the second half and held a 43-20 edge in the period. Chris Ignacio scored 23 points (4 threes), and Bryce Clark added a career-high 16 (2 threes). Casen Merrilat scored 10 points to lead Prada 5.

The Dark Side 100, Brick City Elite 21

The Dark Side reached the century mark on an Evan Walsh turnaround three late to dominate Brick City Elite. The Dark Side jumped to a 14-0 lead early and extended it to 31-3 with five minutes left in the first half en route to a big halftime advantage. Good ball movement helped The Dark Side lead 63-9 with 15 minutes remaining. Six players scored in double figures for The Dark Side: Ian Theisen (23), Evan Walsh (18), Evan Miklosovic, Jack Bersuder and Carter Ennis (14 each), and Brady Clark (13). Evan Baldwin had a pair of threes for 6 points to lead Brick City Elite.

The Dark Side 54, Raining Rejects 32

The Dark Side cooled off slightly in the second game of its doubleheader, with the score tied 9-9 after 10 minutes. The Dark Side found its stride to outscore Raining Rejects 21-5 for a 30-14 halftime lead. Raining Rejects closed the gap at times in the second half, but The Dark Side pulled away for a convincing 22-point win. Brady Clark and Ian Theisen shared scoring honors for The Dark Side with 13 points each, while Carter Ennis added 12 (4 threes) and Nicholas Grunas chipped in 10 (2 threes). Sebe Polidano scored 16 and Alec Stager added 10 in the loss for Raining Rejects.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

A baseline-to-baseline, cross-court bullet pass under the hoop was a dime from Mikey Muir to Chris Ignacio for an uncontested three. Critter ran to the defensive end upon release — nothing but net. Congrats to Mikey and Critter!

Cheez-It “Team of the Week”

Brick City Elite set a Saline CE Rec BB record by allowing 100 points twice in a season. Congrats, BCE!

Slim Jim “Slam Jam”

Evan Walsh’s dunk attempt, though mistimed, earns the Slim Jim “Slam Jam” dunk attempt of the day! Congrats, Evan!

Standings

Team Record Pt. Differential Kline Fundamentals 6-0 +208 Only Buckets 6-1 +228 The Dark Side 6-1 +169 Prada 5 4-3 -21 Whitehouse Warriors 3-3 -58 Raining Rejects 2-4 -84 Airball Alliance 2-5 -83 Sigma Slammers 1-6 -75 Brick City Elite 0-7 -284

Top Scorers

Nolan Klein — 37

Chris Ignacio — 23

Ian Theisen — 23

Colton Tousa — 22

Archie Gates — 15 (corrected from original; assuming based on recap)

Evan Walsh — 18

Bryce Clark — 16

Evan Miklosovic — 14

Carter Ennis — 14

Jack Bersuder — 14

Brady Clark — 13 (x2 games)

Carter Ennis — 12

Casen Merrilat — 10

Nicholas Grunas — 10

Predictions for Feb. 21

8 a.m.: Brick City Elite vs. Whitehouse Warriors

Brick City Elite has yet to win, despite early promise. Whitehouse Warriors got on track last week with a convincing win over Airball Alliance. BCE must lock down defensively and score more than last week’s 21 points, including making some threes and getting transition buckets. Whitehouse Warriors have enough basketball IQ to mix defenses and force adjustments. Be patient offensively and make the extra pass instead of rushing threes. WW is back on track; BCE has not found its footing. WW by double figures.

9 a.m.: The Dark Side vs. Only Buckets

Game of the day: No. 2 vs. No. 3, both 6-1, battling for the No. 2 seed. Losses came to top-seeded Kline Fundamentals (Dark Side by 9, Only Buckets by 12). Both have players who handle, shoot, drive and defend. Post play could decide it: Can Only Buckets handle Theisen inside, and can he defend without fouling? Three-point shooting and finishing at the rim (Clark/Hummel vs. McFarlane/Ignacio) will be key. If both at full strength, Only Buckets is better defensively and more balanced offensively. OB wins by 5-10.

10 a.m.: Airball Alliance vs. Sigma Slammers

Both teams have frustrated with inconsistency. Sigma Slammers most of the season; Airball Alliance as recently as last week after two wins. AA abandoned defense and shot poorly from three. Slammers rely on Rogers with questionable defense. Hint for AA: Shut down Rogers to win. Hint for Slammers: Force AA to shoot from distance and adjust defense. Coin flip, but Coach Chuck finds a way for Slammers to win by a bucket or less.

11 a.m.: Prada 5 vs. Kline Fundamentals

Kline Fundamentals were shorthanded last week, questioned calls and still won by 47. Prada 5 has struggled for weeks with defensive holes, no offensive rhythm and poor shooting. Upset potential? Kline has not hit its peak. At full strength, KF cruises. Limit Klein’s scoring and force others to produce for P5. KF takes away Polidano/Merrilat inside-out game. KF by 20+.

12 p.m.: Raining Rejects vs. Kline Fundamentals

KF has the doubleheader against young RR. Can Raining Rejects play perfect to upset No. 1? Will KF have a letdown in Game 2? At full strength, no issue for KF. RR must contain Klein and Tousa, force supporting cast to score, and handle ball pressure with quick passes/cuts. KF uses it to set up half-court sets. KF wins big, 25+.

Predictions assume full squads. Injuries/no-shows can change outcomes!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction % (SPP)

Last week: 4-1 (.800)

Overall: 22-8 (.733)

POWER RANKINGS

Kline Fundamentals Only Buckets The Dark Side Prada 5 Whitehouse Warriors Airball Alliance Raining Rejects Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite

