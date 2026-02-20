Becky Chimbira, Equal to All Challenges, was Gracious and Warm, Making Friends Around the World

Rebekah Grace “Becky” (Wagner) Chimbira passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on February 13, 2026. Our sunshine came to us on August 13, 1984, on a day of beautiful blue skies in Traverse City, Michigan. She was born to Thomas and Laurie Wagner and joined older sister Sarah. In the years to follow, the family moved to the metro Detroit area and younger brother Nicholas was born.

Becky attended Lutheran grade schools and Livonia Churchill High School, graduating in 2002. Already a lifelong adventurer with a love for travel, she set right off to flight attendant training with Mesaba Airlines - later Northwest/Delta. Becky’s warm, gracious personality and unmatched ability to think on her feet erased travel stress for thousands as she made her way to destinations and formed friendships all over the world.

Becky married Wilson Chimbira on September 2, 2020 in Puerto Rico, and became a caring stepmother to his daughter Sapphire “Saffy”. Becky and Wilson made their home in Saline, Michigan with their two beloved dogs, and Becky enjoyed home improvement projects in between their frequent travels.

Becky is survived by her husband Wilson, mother Laurie, sister Sarah (Douglas) Copi, brother Nic (Chrystal) Wagner, nephews Jonas and Felix Copi and Westley Wagner, niece Charlie June Wagner, grandmother Gladys Wagner, uncle Dennis (Judy) Conant, and aunts Christi Conant, Vonda (Robbie) Wilson, and Janice (Stuart) Boggs. She also leaves behind a host of close-knit cousins, among whom Beth and Corrie held a special place in her heart. She is predeceased by her father Tom Wagner, and grandparents Marvin and June Conant and Charlie Wagner.

Becky never met a challenge she wasn’t equal to, whether it was learning a new skill, traveling to an unfamiliar destination, a thrill-seeking experience, or defeating breast cancer in 2017. Becky was a force of nature and a true and loyal friend, with an exceptionally generous heart. Among her life’s greatest joys were showering others with lovingly selected gifts, or being of service during anyone’s time of need. Her giving spirit lives on even now, with her last gesture of selflessness being life-giving organ donation. Becky was a consummate peacekeeper who loved bringing people together. She sincerely wanted everyone to be happy, and actively sought ways to improve others’ lives. Becky had endless love for all the children in her life, and for all of them “Aunt B” will be truly irreplaceable. She also loved animals, especially her two cherished companions Rico and Rosie, along with Abby who came before them. Becky adored summer, sunshine and the beach. Her warmth and light will continue to find all those who loved her wherever they go.

Friends joined the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, February 18th, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation continued on Thursday, February 19th, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline before the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Ralph Stuebs officiated. A luncheon immediately followed at the Church. Cremation followed the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Becky’s name may be made to: the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org/other-ways-give/ or 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, NY 10036. Donation may also be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, https://www.hshv.org/give/donate/ or P.O. Box #7026, Liberty Station, Ann Arbor, MI 48107-7026. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Becky, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

