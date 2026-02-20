Saline City Council Discusses Capital Improvements Plan at Special Work Meeting Monday

Saline City Council will discuss the capital improvements plan at a special work meeting at city hall Monday night.

The purpose of the plan is to facilitate the orderly planning of large-scale projects. This plan is for projects slated for 2027-2032. The city began collecting data for the plan in October. Council is expected to update and finalize the plan next month before adoption in April.

The plan includes $77 million in spending - almost half of that on 2027 projects. However, that includes $30 million to finish the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project.

$7.4 million on the Saline River Dam. The funding hasn't been completely identified.

$1 million on improvements at city hall and the police station.

$1.4 million on enhancing parking lots.

$500,000 on the downtown greenspace.

$400,000 to renovate the Tefft Court tennis courts. Funding is not determined.

$2 million to renovate Mill Pond Park. Funding hasn't been determined.

$3.2 million ofr vehicles.

From the water fund, there's a $4 million west side water tower ($4 million) and well 8 ($3 million) among $8.8 million in spending, to be funded by utility rates.

There's $35 million in spending planned on sewers and the wastewater treatment plant, funded by utility rates. $30 million is for completing the wastewater rehabilitation project.

The major road fund will finance a good portion of the $8.5 million expected over that time. That includes $1 million on the west US-12 sidewalk ($1 million), $1.2 million to resurface Woodland Drive, and $$1,2 million for the resurfacing of Barnes Court. The city hopes grants will help fund $4.5 million of work on Ann Arbor Street. Corresponding utility work will be funded by utility rates.

Resurfacing Northview is expected to cost $3.3 million over the next two years. After that, no local road fund projects are listed for the final four years of the project.

There's $1.3 million of spending planned for the Rec Center, including $1 million on replacing the aquatic center floor. The city lists grants as funding $1.15 million of the $1.35 million planned spending at the Rec Center.

More News from Saline