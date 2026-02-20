Plans for New McDonald's Will Go Before Saline Planning Commission

Later this year, the owners of the McDonald's restaurant in Saline plan to tear down the existing restaurant and build a new one. Plans for the new restaurant will go before the City of Saline Planning Commission. Saline Community Development Director Chris Atkin raised the issue at the Feb. 11 meeting of the planning commission. Atkin said the owners wanted to know, for planning purposes, if the new plans should come before the commission.

Atkin said he's been working closely with the McDonald's representatives. He noted the restaurant would be about 1,000 square feet smaller than the current facility. He also noted that the ingress and egress from the property would not change and that the building would meet all setback requirements. Lastly, he said, there would also be fewer parking spaces within the development.

Planning Commissioner Dean Girbach said it wouldn't hurt to have the issue come to council.

"I'd like to be consistent and we've on a similar issue that could be coming to us downtown," Girbach said.

Commission Chair Adrienne Young agreed that the matter should come before the planning commission.

More News from Saline