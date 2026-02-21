Saline City Planners To Consider Lot 20A Mixed-Use Development at Feb. 25 Meeting

City planners will consider granting conditional approval of a preliminary site plan featuring mixed-use development that would include two drive-throughs, retail, and 36 residential units.

The development would include Lot 20A, between Zippy's auto wash and The Oaks shopping center on Michigan Avenue, and Lot 13, at the end of Barnes Court, just to the south. Cambridge Real Estate LLC is set to buy Lot 20A from the city. The applicant is proposing two 4,000-square-foot retail buildings, each with two units and a drive-through, as part of phase 1 of the project. Phase two would include five structures with three to five units, totaling 22 residential units on the back half of Lot 20A, and four residential structures with 14 units on Lot 13.

Just before the meeting, the applicant submitted new plans address some of the issues identified in a review of the proposal. Saline Community Development Director Chris Atkin recommended the planning commission grant conditional approval of the preliminary site plan.

Michael Hamame, of Cambridge Real Estate, said his team has worked hard to meet zoning requirements on a challenging piece of property.

"The site is a challenging site. It’s got some issues, and we’ve worked hard to work around them. We feel like we have a great plan at this point," Hamame said. "We have retailers that are committed to the site and are eagerly waiting for the delivery of the site. Conditional approval allows us to move forward and meet timelines with potential tenants."

Commissioners, however, did not want to rush into a vote.

Planning Commission Chair Adrienne Young said she wasn't comfortable voting on plans she'd just received minutes before the meeting.

"I get nervous that we would give conditional approval and then not be able to see they’ve been addressed. That's just how I feel, and I wanted that on the record," Young said.

Commissioner Jessica LeFort agreed.

"It's hard to even know what questions to ask until I’ve had a chance to see the plans," she said.

Atkin had three copies of the newest plans, which were distributed around the table to the five commissioners in attendance. Commissioner Dan Carroll said he believed Atkin had made good progress on the plans with the developer. It seemed as if the Commission might vote on conditional approval, but Young reiterated her apprehension.

"If members of the Commission want to approve it, I can be a no vote. it can still go through," she said. "As a licensed professional engineer, I'm not comfortable right now, coming in with a revised plan that looks different from what I received Friday. I do not have a comfortable feeling that this is good to go."

Commissioner Dean Girbach motioned to table the matter until Feb. 25. LeFort seconded the motion. Young, Carroll and Commissioner Scott Fosdick voted with them, for a 5-0 vote. Commissioners Brian Marl and Cheryl Hoeft were absent.

