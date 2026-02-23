The Quilting Season Hosts Tea to Celebrate Jane Austen

The Quilting Season joined Jane-ites around the world in celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birthday with an Austen-inspired tea this Saturday. Ladies packed the shop to enjoy tea, sweet treats, and a presentation on the clothing of Austen’s Regency period.

Owner Mary Lindquist was inspired to offer this tea after meeting two local moms who were shopping for period-appropriate fabric to make historic gowns. When she learned about their work with historic costume design, she knew that others would be fascinated by the topic as well.

“I love to see what people are doing,” Lindquist said. “When I see things they are doing that other people could enjoy or could share, I think that’s precious.”

Lindquist is passionate about creating community and connection through her classes and events.

“I just love to see young people bloom in ways,” she said. “Look at the vision and fun that other people can have, too.”

Erin Booth and Nicole Johnson are Brighton moms who met three years ago at their children’s elementary school. They discovered that they both had a love of historic costuming. Soon, they were making their own period clothing and attending balls and dances together.

“We just started talking and organically found out that we both have a love for period dramas and costuming,” Booth said.

“When we met, it was like ‘Oh! We could do this together!” Johnson said.

“It was kismet,” Booth said. “We were meant to meet. Early on, we knew that we were going to need to establish a day in our schedule that we would devote into spending time together. Our kids are friends, so we have Thursday play dates,” Booth said.

The friends often spend the day working on patterns and sewing projects while their children play.

“Everybody gets a play date. A play date for Mom, and a play date for everybody to play with their friends,” Johnsons said.

The pair started digging deeper into the period, learning about Jane Austen and her contemporaries while attending events.

“We really got into the Jane Austen Society of North America because we wanted to immerse ourselves more in the culture,” Booth said.

“We started with the dancing and wanting to go to balls, and then we stumbled across it and saw this was just another way that we could get involved,” Johnson said.

Attendees learned about the many articles of clothing and accessories in a Regency woman’s wardrobe. From corsets and chemisettes to bum rolls and reticules, the ladies brought examples and explained their usage with the help of a fully dressed mannequin.

Dressed in full Regency clothing, the pair answered questions from the attendees, explaining everything from hats and gloves to overcoats and undergarments. In addition, they offered a list of resources for anyone interested in pursuing patterns, vendors or suppliers. They also spoke about festivals and events for those hoping to learn more.

As a gift to all attendees, owner Mary Lindquist offered fabric and a pattern to make a Regency-inspired sewing kit.

After their presentation, Johnson and Booth welcomed guests to look at their display of clothing and accessories, answering questions and discussing all things Austen.

“We have Mary to thank for this,” Booth said. “She is such a delight to work with. She’s so enthusiastic. The things she does for her community here are incredible. I felt like we were meant to come here. We just wandered into her shop one day looking for calico fabric and here we are.”

Lindquist often hosts teas in her shop, inviting guests to speak on a variety of topics. On March 7 at 2PM, she will be hosting an Amish tea with quilter Faith Marie. Shoppers are encouraged to mark their calendars for the shop’s Hanky Sale on March 14 and March 15 from 10AM to 5PM. The shop was given a donation of over one thousand vintage hankies, and these will be on sale for $2 and $3, with inspirational ideas and patterns available.

For more information, visit the website: the quiltingseason.org, or call the shop at 734-429-2900. The Quilting Season is located at 7025 E. Michigan Ave.

