City Hosts Information Session On Removing Saline River Dam March 9

City of Saline Manager Dan Swallow, Engineer Tesha Humphriss, representatives from Spicer Engineering and Streamside Ecological will be presenting on the Saline River Dam at 6 p.m., Monday, March 9.

The primary goal of the meeting will be to respond to requests for more information about rehabilitation versus removal.

The upcoming town hall will focus on a life cycle cost analysis of maintaining the Saline River Dam in comparison to the results of the Dam Removal Feasibility Study.

The Saline River Dam is one of many assets that the City of Saline owns and maintains. Asset management principles recommend understanding the life cycle cost of an asset before large capital reinvestment. Staff will be presenting on what it will take to rehabilitate the dam, including annual operation and maintenance costs and capital reinvestment assumptions. Ecological impacts of the dam will also be discussed and renderings of what the park would look like if the dam were to be removed will be presented.

Staff will be presenting on the costs associated with repairing, rehabilitating and removing the dam to showcase the different facets which are being weighed when coming up with a recommendation to council. This town hall is an opportunity for residents and staff to have a conversation on the feasibility study, lifecycle costs and all aspects of the Saline River Dam.

Saline River Dam Life Cycle Costs Town Hall

Monday, March 9

6 p.m.

Saline City Hall

100 N. Harris St.

This meeting will be streamed live to the Saline Video YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. Questions will be taken from the stream as well as from those in the audience.

RSVPs are not required to attend the meeting in person. More information on the Dam Feasibility Study as well as supporting documents can be found on the City of Saline website, https://bit.ly/Saline_River_Dam. If you have questions about the town hall, please contact Community Engagement Strategist, Sarah Massey at smassey@salinemi.gov.

More News from Saline