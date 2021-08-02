Saline Cross Country Alumni to Honor Coach Mike Smith An Annual Run & Picnic

The Saline Cross Country alumni group will honor the late coach Mike Smith when the group meets this weekend for the 13th annual past dinner and alumni run.

Smith, a Saline High School teacher who coached girls and boys cross country and track and field, died June 25 as a result of pancreatic cancer.

The annual picnic is set for Friday, Aug. 6 at Mill Pond Park. Guests are asked to arrive around 6 p.m.. The meal begins at 6:30 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Suggestions include salad (pasta, fruit, vegetable or other), casserole, breads and desserts.

Water, plates and plasticware will be provided. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Mill Pond Park.

Alumni and current athletes are invited to sign the rock in memory of coach Smith Friday evening or before the run, which begins at 10 a.m., Saturday at Mill Pond Park.

Register for the free 5K run by clicking here.

Friends and family are invited to both events. Following the run there will be a ceremony honoring coach Smith.

The Alumni and Friends of Saline Cross Country and track are also orchestrating a group to keep people connected. You can join by filling out this form. There's also a Facebook group where alumni stay in touch.