David Drow, Husband and Father, Directed Food Services at Evangelical Home, Always Ready to Take Charge

David Drow, 58, of Urbana, Ohio, formerly of Ypsilanti and Britton, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Donald and Joanne (Farchione) Drow, David entered the world exactly as he would live in it — ready to take charge. His mother often said he was “born an adult,” busy even in the womb, and he never stopped moving from that day forward. Though nearly six feet tall, towering in a family where most stood well under that — he carried more than physical height. He naturally became the one we all looked up to.

He was preceded in death by his loving father, Donald Drow, and his beloved nephew, Alexander Drow. David is survived by his devoted wife, Martha; his daughter, Carrie (Michael) Nance; and his son, Anthony Drow. He is also survived by his mother, Joanne Drow; his sister, Katie (Matt) Heddle; and his brother, John (Charlene) Drow. He leaves behind his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Lynn (Cheryl) Luckhardt and Mary (Jeff) Thompson, and his mother-in-law Elsie Luckhardt. He was a proud and deeply loving uncle to Miles, Desmond, Leia, Emmett, and Morrison Heddle; Spencer and Evan (Jes) Drow; Glen and Lee Luckhardt; and Annie Thompson.

David grew up in Ypsilanti, Michigan, revealing his leadership skills at a young age. He demonstrated this when he boldly told his mother at age four that he would take care of her when she had fallen ill, a role he took great care of until his death.

As a child, he was always surrounded by cousins, family gatherings, and especially his beloved brother John, who was his partner in adventure long before their baby sister Katie arrived. Together with cousins they spent endless days swimming in their grandpa's pool, riding dirt bikes, fishing, driving before having a license and finding all kinds of ways to get into mischief. In his teenage years, David was notorious for skipping school sometimes with his brother, but mostly with his friends, to go have fun. They once even skipped town to Chicago.

Those same friendships forged in Ypsilanti endured from childhood through every season of life. The close-knit group of friends remained one of the great anchors of his world, and they too are heartbroken at his passing.

He was also very active in his faith from a young age, serving as altar boy at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Whittaker, MI. He later served alongside his father in the Knights of Columbus, planning many gatherings and celebrations. David started the Friday Lenten Fish Fry at the parish, a tradition that continues to this day.

David loved music and was very active in band during his formative years becoming the Drum Major of the Ypsilanti High School Marching band. He would later pass on his love of music to his children and as they grew, he took great joy in being very active in the Graham Bands that they were a part of. And true to David, he formed strong connections and friendships there as well, helping to plan and organize as much as he could even serving as Treasurer of Graham Band Boosters.

David’s love of music also extended to the dance floor where he could always be found clapping and singing loudly, dancing with pure joy. Every party memory is filled with images of David dancing the night away.

When David was a teenager his strong work ethic began at Snappy’s pizza, a foreshadow of his later years owning his pizza shop. He loved the independence and control that working gave him, and he really began to shine as he stepped into the working world.

David’s professional achievements continued to demonstrate his gift for leadership. He began working at the Saline Evangelical Home where he met the love of his life, Martha (Luckhardt). While there, he also obtained his Certified Dietary Managers Certificate and became Food Service Director. After David and Martha were married, a promotion moved them to Urbana, OH where David became the Food Service Director of Urbana hospital. His success as a leader helped him obtain a Regional Director role for HDS Services, a company he stayed with for many years.

David and Martha built a life centered on love, family, and steadfast commitment. They made a beautiful life in Ohio raising their children, Carrie and Anthony, whom he was endlessly proud of. He and Martha were looking forward to welcoming their first grandchild and celebrated Carrie’s pregnancy announcement over the holidays with great joy.

Despite their busy lives in Ohio raising their children, David and Martha made it a point to travel back to Michigan regularly to visit and be an active part of their extended family’s lives as well. David never wanted to miss a thing. He also never wanted to fully commit to being an Ohio resident, a fact that became very clear to the Ohio community whenever Michigan and Ohio State would play each other in football. David loved to tease his coworkers, decorating cafeterias in Maize and Blue.

David’s later years would see his company bought out, prompting him to split his time between his homes in Urbana, Ohio, and Britton, Michigan, where he opened Uncle Davey’s Ice Cream

More News from Saline