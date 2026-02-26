Saline MI
2-26-2026 1:42am

Flashback Cinema Film Series Offers Spider-Man, Much More

Emagine Entertainment will host their Flashback Cinema Series with a selection of classic films everyone knows and loves. Enjoy these classics, on the Big Screen throughout March in Saline and many other Emagine locations.

Here's the Schedule:

SPIDER-MAN 2.1 (2004, with 8 minutes of additional footage)
Saturday, February 28*
Sunday, March 1
Wednesday, March 4

LA LA LAND (2016) 10th Anniversary
Sunday, March 8
Wednesday, March 11

NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959)
Sunday, March 15
Wednesday, March 18

MATILDA (1996) 30th Anniversary
Saturday, March 21*
Sunday, March 22
Wednesday, March 25

THE MUMMY RETURNS (2001) 25th Anniversary
Saturday, March 28*
Sunday, March 29
Wednesday, April 1

