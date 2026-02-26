Flashback Cinema Film Series Offers Spider-Man, Much More

Emagine Entertainment will host their Flashback Cinema Series with a selection of classic films everyone knows and loves. Enjoy these classics, on the Big Screen throughout March in Saline and many other Emagine locations.

Here's the Schedule:

SPIDER-MAN 2.1 (2004, with 8 minutes of additional footage)

Saturday, February 28*

Sunday, March 1

Wednesday, March 4

LA LA LAND (2016) 10th Anniversary

Sunday, March 8

Wednesday, March 11

NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959)

Sunday, March 15

Wednesday, March 18

MATILDA (1996) 30th Anniversary

Saturday, March 21*

Sunday, March 22

Wednesday, March 25

THE MUMMY RETURNS (2001) 25th Anniversary

Saturday, March 28*

Sunday, March 29

Wednesday, April 1

