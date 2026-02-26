PRESS RELEASE: Federal Budget Includes $2.3 Million for the Saline Rec Center
Press Release from the City of Saline
Earlier this month, the President signed into law portions of the federal budget, including a line-item for direct aid to the Saline Recreation Center.
$2.7 million was allocated to improve and enhance the City’s Recreation Center, a vital community asset which promotes life enrichment, active lifestyles and recreation in the broader Saline community.
“I’m elated we’ve achieved funding for our municipally owned Rec Center,” said Saline Mayor Brian Marl. “Interestingly enough, in this round of Congressional funding, we received one of the most significant allocations in the 6th Congressional District. This was certainly a team effort. Significant work went into this initiative in the spring of 2025. My sincerest thanks to Director Lambert, Treasurer Finch and former Acting City Manager Cole. I will also never forget the steadfast support we received from Senators Peters, Slotkin and my friend, Congresswoman Dingell.”
Saline City Councilmember Tramane Halsch added, “I am excited the Rec Center has received a shot in the arm which I am fully confident will be just the jumpstart the facility needs to get on the path to sustainability. While this isn’t a panacea, it allows us to address short-term needs which will set the Rec Center up for success long-term.”
These allocated dollars will largely be spent on capital needs and equipment. Additional details regarding specific project information will be shared in the coming months.
“On behalf of the Saline Rec Center staff, we are incredibly grateful for the support and leadership of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Senator Elissa Slotkin. This direct appropriation comes at a critical time for our Rec Center and our community,” said Saline Parks & Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “These funds will have an immediate and lasting impact enhancing safety, upgrading the overall user experience and helping us move forward with long-needed improvements. This investment truly provides the spark we needed and will benefit thousands of residents who rely on the Rec Center every day.”
Congresswoman Dingell added, “Saline’s community center, built in 1991, has long been a cornerstone of the community. The $2.7 million in federal funding awarded in the 2026 Fiscal Year government funding bill for its rehabilitation is a direct investment in the health and well-being of the more than 41,000 residents it serves. This facility provides people of all ages and abilities access to specialized programs which strengthen health and bring neighbors together. These funds will modernize the center, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency and preserve an essential space for community connection. I’m proud to have secured the full requested amount and am grateful to Mayor Marl for his leadership.”
If individuals have questions or concerns regarding this matter, they are welcome to contact Community Engagement Strategist, Sarah Massey, at smassey@salinemi.gov, or (734) 429-4907 ext. 2207.
The federal government, does that not include President Trump could of veto this? Since no one is thanking him only the woke protests on our beautiful streets downtown. Instead were praising any democrat because they are just that, a democrat. I see no proof that any of those mentiomned had anything to do with this GIFT from all the taxpayers. In my opinion a very slanted article.
So we have to thank our Dear Leader for these funds? Is that what you're hung up on? Because I'm not sure what your complaint is. Why so angry? It is obvious that our governmental leaders have been able to obtain these funds for us. I'm happy that we are able to get a tiny small fraction of federal dollars to help this community and take a load off city government. You really should be happy about this too.
What wonderful news! Clearly, this type of funding does not happen without the advocacy and support of our elected representatives in Congress. Thank you, Slotkin, Dingel, and Peters. So glad to see some good news on this scale for the Recreation Center.
As for your reporting, Tran, you and Girbach have done nothing but bash, malign, and misrepresent the Center while calling for closure for literally years. A bit hypocritical for you now to refer to it as what many of us have known and voiced for years - from your article - "a vital community asset which promotes life enrichment, active lifestyles and recreation in the broader Saline community". Suppose Girbach will now follow with something positive to say about it despite all his bashing over the years as well. Very glad to see there are those in government who represent Saline at the Federal level who clearly understand the value of the Center and were actually willing to be part of seeking a positive solution.
First, perhaps using a real name would be beneficial to the reader.
Second, this proposal does not address the existing $400,000+ operating deficit, nor does it account for the ongoing capital improvement shortfalls. The school system has indicated it is not interested in partnering on an operational millage, meaning the City would be proceeding alone — assuming there is even support from the Mayor for a 2-mill operating request to sustain future needs.
This request could have been structured to help offset costs within our water and wastewater systems, which serve the entirety of our user base. Instead, the current approach continues to prioritize investment in a facility utilized by roughly 10% of residents.
Additionally, there are approximately $12 million in road construction needs that do not appear in the proposed five-year CIP. Yet, notably, there is a corresponding $12 million allocation reflected for the Center. That imbalance warrants careful review and broader policy discussion about long-term priorities and fiscal sustainability.