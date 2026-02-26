Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

“Creating art became a way for me to share what I make with others, and these shows gave me the opportunity to connect, inspire, and tell my story through my work,” says Marge Hernandez with her Industrial lighting lamps. “I came across a booth filled with beautiful light, “ she became inspired by what she saw, and asked her husband for guidance. “All my lights tend to sell well. Every show is different, and people’s tastes vary, so I do not have a single best seller,” says Marge. Every piece goes through many detailed steps, including cleaning and sanding pipes, cutting wood, staining, varnishing, wiring, and assembling. Marge care that she puts into the process is truly appreciated by her customers as these lights provide beauty, detail and craftsmanship.

New to the Saline Craft Show on March 7, 2026 at the Saline Middle School, Marge will be in booth 37. GPS free parking at Saline Middle School parking—520 Woodland Dr E or free shuttle bus from Liberty School to the shows front door starts at 7265 N Ann Arbor Road, Saline. Show hours run from 8 am-3:30 pm and $4 admission. A variety of family activities including Peter Cottontail pictures.

