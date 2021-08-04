Saline's Steven Bastien in 10th Place after Day 1 of the Decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Steve Bastien, the 27-year-old Saline High School graduate, stands in 10th place in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the first day of competition. Bastien has 2,592 points. Canadian Damian Warner is currently atop the standings with 2,966 points.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1422713196973109250 -->

Bastien, a University of Michigan graduate, opened the competition by taking 10th place in the 100-meter race in 10.69 seconds.

In the second event, the long jump, Bastien overcame two fouls and then leaped 7.39 meters on his third and final jump to take seventh overall.

The NBC announcer praised the "brilliant" effort after the two fouls, figuring Bastien would want to be cautious and settle for less in his third attempt.

"Not exactly what I would call a safety jump," the announcer said.

Bastien set the long jump and pole vault records at Saline High School.

The final event of the day was the shot put. Bastien heaved it 14.4 meeters to take 17th.

Here are the times of Bastien's events. (Eastern Daylight Time):

High jump, 5:30 a.m., Aug. 4, NBCOlympics.com

400 meter run, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 4, NBCOlympics.com

110 meter hurdles, 8 p.m., Aug. 4, USA Network

Discus, 8:50 p.m., Aug. 4, USA Network

Pole vault, 11:45 p.m., Aug. 4, USA Network

Javelin, 6:15 a.m., Aug. 5, NBCOlympics.com

1500 meter run, Aug. 5, NBCOlympics.com

Bastien is the son of Gary and Kathy Bastien.

You can follow Bastien's social media posts on Instagram.

<!-- EMBEDDED INSTAGRAM URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR-2uMZHxzp/ -->