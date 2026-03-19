What to do in Saline: Spring Sounds at the River, 1/2 Day Pizza Treat, Easter Bunny Events, Historical Society Meeting, Fish Fry and More

The weather is warming up as spring arrives in Saline

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11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 20 - Sunday, Mar 22

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FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Area Historical Society Annual Meeting - Sat Mar 21 9:00 am

City Hall

Join us for the Saline Area Historical Society's Annual Meeting. [more details]

Spring Sounds at the River - Sat Mar 21 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Spring Sounds at the RiverA Night Hike at Leslee Niethammer PreserveMARCH 21, 2026 at 7 PM[Saline, Michigan, March 21, 2026 – 7 PM] Join us at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve for a nocturnal hike to listen and look for early spring singers. This is the time of year that spring critters start to emerge. Spring Peeper frogs are one of these. We will kick off with a brief introduction to frogs of Michigan and frog calls followed by a hike. Bring your flashlight as we’ll be hiking… [more details]

Other Events

1/2 Day Pizza Cafe for Teens - Fri Mar 20 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Program Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Lego at the Library - Fri Mar 20 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks!

Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 20 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Mario Kart Live - Fri Mar 20 5:30 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for three action-packed evenings at this unique, award winning event combining the excitement of Mario Kart with the thrill of racing on gym scooters. You’ll dodge banana peels and turtle shells as you make your way through the gym packed with obstacles as you race to the finish line.

Ages 5-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ or 734-429-3502 ext. 0. [more details]

BRAG Ann Arbor Home Show - Sat Mar 21 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

See what's happening in local building a the BRAG Ann Arbor Home Show, Saturday 9am-6pm & Sunday 10am-5pm.Admission is $5 per person at the door. Cash or check please. (Free for age 12 & under).

Kids Workshops! Crafting Activities Sponsored by Home Depot, Saturday, 3/21, from 12 Noon to 2pm in Building E!

[more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 21 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

We welcome back the Rural Michigan Defense Fund to the Info Area. 🐎 The treasure hunt animal will be the horse! 🐴

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Meet the Easter Bunny - Sat Mar 21 4:30 pm

Christina's Sweet Treats

HavaTreat! and Christina's Sweet Treats & More are pairing up again for another fun family event! Meet the Easter Bunny, get your Easter basket cookies, and dip into the season's first ice cream treats.

First 25 kids get a goodie bag from the Easter Bunny 🐰.

They will have bunny 🐰 ears you can decorate while you eat your ice cream or wait to see the Easter Bunny.

They can't wait to see all of you guys and all the smiling faces!. [more details]

Meet the Easter Bunny / Easter Egg Sale - Sun Mar 22 2:00 pm

MilkShake Factory

Celebrate Easter with MilkShake Factory on Sunday, March 22!Take FREE photos with the Easter Bunny from 2-5pm and enjoy kid-friendly activities. Enter the coloring contest for a chance to win a free milkshake!You can also get some Easter shopping done: we're hosting a pop-up with Ellen Perry, who will be selling her hand-blown and gorgeously-decorated Easter eggs.And, of course, stock up on our Easter chocolates! They're made in small batches in-house.There's always milkshakes, sundaes, and… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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