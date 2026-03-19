Jazz In the Park Moving to Davenport-Curtiss Property

Saline's newest acquisition could get a test run as an event facility by hosting the city's newest annual event.

The Davenport-Curtiss House is expected to host Jazz in the Park, which was scheduled for July 18 at Mill Pond Park.

Jazz in the Park is a function of the Saline Arts and Culture Committee. Last week, Diana Morning, chair of the committee, met with the Davenport-Curtiss House committee to discuss moving the music festival to the historic property.

Saline City Councillor Dean Girbach serves on the Davenport-Curtiss committee. He said the Jazz in the Park organizers wish to move the event from Mill Pond Park because construction will be underway this summer.

"The group recommended (moving the event) is a good suggestion," Girbach said.

There will be logistical issues, Girbach said, including parking, location of the food trucks, and the need for power.

The matter will need to come to Saline City Council.

"The house wouldn't be open, it would be just the grounds," Girbach said. "But it would be something for City Council to consider at the next meeting in April."

Mayor Brian Marl said a revised event application will be considered by City Council at the April 6 meeting. Marl noted that moving the food trucks to Davenport Street will require closure of that street for a few hours.

Girbach said there is potential for off-site parking and shuttling in from Forvia or Liberty School. The Davenport-Curtiss home has limited parking.

Councillor Nicole Rice was one of three councillors who voted against having the city buy the property for more than $3 million.

"I think this is a great way to sort of introduce the community to the property," Rice said. "The last thing I want to see is for us to just sit on it for three years and not allow the community to get the feel for it and understand how the space could be used."

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