GALLERY: A Summer Evening in Downtown Saline

It was a gorgeous night for drinks, dining and dancing in downtown Saline on July 29, as Ann Arbor-based Americana band Corndaddy entertained.

Every Thursday night, Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds of Summer music series brings a different band downtown for a free concert. The patios at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Salt Springs Brewery and Brecon Grille are usually packed with happy diners and drinkers. So to is Umbrella Square, the extra dining space on Ann Arbor Street.

In addition, there are chairs set up just south of Umbrella Square. Guests also visit Carrigan Cafe and Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas for other treats and bring them back to their chairs.

Below is a video of a song performed by Corndaddy. There's also a photo gallery below.

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic play Aug. 5 in downtown Saline.