Students Showcase Program in Which They Strive to Make Saline Middle School a Better Place

"We're here to tell you what WEB does and how we make a difference in our school," Kenzie Stanifer told the board of education at its meeting on Tuesday.

Stanifer was joined by classmates Austin Marion, Carolina D'Agostino, Haddie Miller, Makennah Wilson and Malia Quick as they explained how the WEB program functions at Saline Middle School during a student showcase at Tuesday's board of education meeting.

"What WEB stands for is Where Everybody Belongs," Marion told the board. "We strive to make the middle school a better place and for sixth graders to feel welcome from the time they step into the building at sixth-grade orientation until the last day of school."

D'Agostino told the board that sixth-grade orientation is the day when WEB leaders introduce incoming sixth graders to the school and their classmates.

"We all play games together in the gym when they first arrive. Then we get into our groups and introduce each other and play more games," D'Agostino said. "This creates a very welcoming atmosphere for new students and makes them feel more comfortable with their future classmates."

Stanifer said the students play drawing games, board games, rock-paper-scissors tournaments and more. In addition, the leaders talk to the students about their options for seventh-grade classes.

On the day before winter break, the WEB leaders visited the sixth-grade area, gave the students cookies and decorated the area and lockers with snowflakes — one way they connected with students.

WEB leaders are preparing for a fifth-grade transition exercise.

"We will show them around the school and tell them what the middle school is all about," Austin said.

Advisor Chelsey Anastasoff told the board that the WEB leaders are a great resource in the middle school.

"Any time we need anything from them in terms of help, the number of kids who say, 'Yes, I will stay after school,' is amazing," Anastasoff said.

The group posed for a photo with school board members.

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