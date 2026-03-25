Family Was at the Center of Everything Lori Hackbarth Did

Lori Ann (Heilmann) Hackbarth, age 67, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with family by her side. Born on June 20, 1958, Lori was the daughter of the late Edward and Shirley (O’Hara) Heilmann. On September 23, 1983, she married the love of her life, Steven Hackbarth, who reflects that she was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Family was at the center of everything Lori did. She is survived by her three children, Jason (Robin) Hackbarth of Manchester, Maureen (Andrew) Peters of Plymouth, and Tim (Sarah) Hackbarth of Manchester; and by her five grandchildren, Cal, Madeline, Hunter, Aspen, and Ember. She is also survived by her siblings, Mark Heilmann, Lynn (Tom) Rolka, and Todd (Fran) Heilmann, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Heilmann.

Lori spent many years working at Fingerle Lumber Company in Ann Arbor, where she and Steve first met, before pausing her career to be home with her growing family. She later joined the Washtenaw County Road Commission, where she worked until her retirement in 2021.

Lori found joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life: tending to her gardens, crafting with cousins, adding special touches to the holidays, snuggling with her grand-dogs, and, most of all, making memories with her family. She was her grandchildren’s biggest supporter, whether she was cheering from the sidelines at soccer and tee-ball games, applauding at dance performances, or monitoring live updates for golf tournaments.

Lori’s kind heart, generous spirit, and warm hospitality will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

The family invites you to join them for a time of visitation on Thursday, April 9, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A private family service will be held at a later time. Inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Lori, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline