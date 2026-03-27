What to do in Saline: Lenten Fish Fry, Spring Fiber Expo, Music of Anito O'Day, Farners Market

Slim pickings on this weekend's calendar.

But you will find the Lenten Fish Fry, Spring Fiber Expo and more.

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Things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 27 - Sunday, Mar 29

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KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 27 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Olivia Van Goor Sings the Music of Anita O’Day - Fri Mar 27 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Olivia Van Goor returns to Kerrytown Concert House for her third appearance, this time honoring one of her greatest vocal inspirations: Anita O’Day. A self-described “song stylist,” Anita brought a bold, innovative sound to jazz that captivated Olivia early in her career. Through iconic recordings like “Tea for Two” and “Sweet Georgia Brown,” as well as hidden gems such as “Waiter, Make Mine Blues” and “Hershey Bar,” Olivia will trace Anita’s remarkable journey—a story of both triumph and… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 28 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Happy Spring! This week we will have our annual herb pot kit giveaway! Stop by the Info Area for a pot, soil, and choice of seed - and grow along with your favorite farmer!

The treasure hunt animal will be the moose!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Spring Fiber Expo - Sat Mar 28 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join us for a fiber fantasy - wool, alpaca, linen, cotton and more - from the plant or animal to the finished product.Saturday 9:00am—5:00pm

Sunday 10:00 am — 4:00 pm

$4 admission - one day

$6 admission - two days

(children 12 & under free) (Entry fee is cash only)

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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