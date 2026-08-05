3 Local Millages Pass in Primary Election

All three local millages passed in Tuesday's Michigan Primary election.

The CARES Millage renewal passed 7141 Yes votes (66.86 percent) to 3539 No votes. The millage passed in both Saline city precincts (1188 to 495 in Precinct 1 and 1261 to 498 in Precinct 2). The only Saline Area precinct that went against the CARES millage was Freedom Township, Precinct 1, where the millage was rejected, 12 to 17. There was a 46.34 percent voter turnout. The CARES Millage asked people to support a levy of .485 mills for 10 years.

The Sinking Fund Millage renewal passed with 7162 Yes votes (66.99 percent) to 3529 No votes. The millage passed in every Saline Area precinct except Freedom Township, Precinct 1, where it lost 13 to 15.

In the City of Saline, it passed in Precinct 1, 1203 to 480, and in Precinct 2, 1220 to 535.

The Sinking Fund Millage asked people to pay a levy of .3394 mills for 10 years.

The Saline District Library Millage renewal enjoyed even more support. 8064 people voted Yes (75.14 percent) and 2688 voted No.

Again, Freedom Township Precinct 1 voted No, 15-14.

In the City of Saline Precinct 1, it passed with 1387 Yes votes to 302 No votes. In Precinct 2, 1445 to 321.

The library asked people to support a 10-year .33-mill levy.

The Washtenaw Community College Operating renewal passed with 71.33 percent of the vote.

In Lodi Township, Jan Chronis, 913, defeated Barry Wauldron, 502, in the Democratic race for Supervisor. In the Republican race, Jacob Schaible, 502, defeated Matthew Cauley, 239,.

David Ludwig won the York Township Democratic Supervisor race with 1198 votes.

City of Saline (Precinct 1 + 2)

Governor

Jocelyn Benson (D) 2127

Christopher Swanson (D) 604

Mike Cox (R) 126

John James (R) 353

Perry Johnson (R) 219

Aric Nesbitt (R) 7

U.S. Senate

Abdul El-Sayed (D) 1635

Haley Stevens (D) 999

Mallory McMorrow (D) 72

Mike Rogers (R) 652

State Senate 15th

Felicia Brabec (D) 1874

Michael White (D) 468

Jason Rogers (R) 552

State House 33rd

Morgan Foreman (D) 2104

Catherine Rogers (R) 541

Millages

Sinking Fund Yes 2433 No 1015

Recreation Yes 2449 No 993

Community College Yes 2371 No 1040

Library Yes 2832 No 623

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