3 Local Millages Pass in Primary Election
All three local millages passed in Tuesday's Michigan Primary election.
The CARES Millage renewal passed 7141 Yes votes (66.86 percent) to 3539 No votes. The millage passed in both Saline city precincts (1188 to 495 in Precinct 1 and 1261 to 498 in Precinct 2). The only Saline Area precinct that went against the CARES millage was Freedom Township, Precinct 1, where the millage was rejected, 12 to 17. There was a 46.34 percent voter turnout. The CARES Millage asked people to support a levy of .485 mills for 10 years.
The Sinking Fund Millage renewal passed with 7162 Yes votes (66.99 percent) to 3529 No votes. The millage passed in every Saline Area precinct except Freedom Township, Precinct 1, where it lost 13 to 15.
In the City of Saline, it passed in Precinct 1, 1203 to 480, and in Precinct 2, 1220 to 535.
The Sinking Fund Millage asked people to pay a levy of .3394 mills for 10 years.
The Saline District Library Millage renewal enjoyed even more support. 8064 people voted Yes (75.14 percent) and 2688 voted No.
Again, Freedom Township Precinct 1 voted No, 15-14.
In the City of Saline Precinct 1, it passed with 1387 Yes votes to 302 No votes. In Precinct 2, 1445 to 321.
The library asked people to support a 10-year .33-mill levy.
The Washtenaw Community College Operating renewal passed with 71.33 percent of the vote.
In Lodi Township, Jan Chronis, 913, defeated Barry Wauldron, 502, in the Democratic race for Supervisor. In the Republican race, Jacob Schaible, 502, defeated Matthew Cauley, 239,.
David Ludwig won the York Township Democratic Supervisor race with 1198 votes.
City of Saline (Precinct 1 + 2)
Governor
Jocelyn Benson (D) 2127
Christopher Swanson (D) 604
Mike Cox (R) 126
John James (R) 353
Perry Johnson (R) 219
Aric Nesbitt (R) 7
U.S. Senate
Abdul El-Sayed (D) 1635
Haley Stevens (D) 999
Mallory McMorrow (D) 72
Mike Rogers (R) 652
State Senate 15th
Felicia Brabec (D) 1874
Michael White (D) 468
Jason Rogers (R) 552
State House 33rd
Morgan Foreman (D) 2104
Catherine Rogers (R) 541
Millages
Sinking Fund Yes 2433 No 1015
Recreation Yes 2449 No 993
Community College Yes 2371 No 1040
Library Yes 2832 No 623
More News from Saline
- Donald Dean Greb, US Navy Veteran, Had A Successful Career in Automotive Sales A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline with Pastor Joseph Polzin officiating
- Saline Crime Blotter: Man Faces 4 Charges, Another Man Charged After Window Broken Here's what we found in local police files on CLEMIS.
Replies
There were four Millages.
Hard to understand the library millage. They are spending millions on a renovation that arguably was not critically needed and still have millions more in reserves.