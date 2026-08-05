Get Your Entries Ready for the Saline Community Fair

The countdown is on to finish your entries for the Saline Community Fair. There are thousands of classes to participate in and many special contests such as the Quick Bread Baking Contest, Busiest Baker, Senior and Junior Homemaker, and other special awards. Check out the Fairbook for listings of all the classes that can be entered. If you sew, quilt, knit, crochet, bake, can, do crafts, enjoy participating in 90th anniversary classes, have hobbies, grow fruits or vegetables, take pictures, raise animals, sing, dance or have other talents, etc. you can show off all your hard work at the Saline Community Fair. Anyone considering entering the Sr. Homemaker and Jr. Homemaker Contest needs to pre-register their intent to enter the contest by August 18. Complete details can be found in the Fairbook on the fair’s website. In its second year is an expanded section for Individuals with Different Abilities.

If you have not already nominated your dog for the sixth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, be sure to get your entry in by the August 7 deadline. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Saline Dog of the Year information and nomination link is located under “The Fair tab/Saline Dog of the Year”.

A new Dress A Bale Contest for round bale decorating has also been added to the 2026 fair. Participants must register by August 10 and this will also reserve a bale and space for you. Details can be found on the website under “Exhibitors/Forms and Downloads”. Your bale will help beautify the fairgrounds.

The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest for adults and youth grows each year and provides entertainment on the Friday of fair week, September 4. The deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show is August 28.

Youth age 6-19 who would like to exhibit open youth beef, dairy, hogs, goats, poultry, rabbits, or sheep have until August 11th to submit their entries for the 2026 fair.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from animals to baking to photography and floriculture, visit www.salinefair.org. The fair book can be accessed under “The Fairs” section and under the “Exhibitor” section. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

Plan now to join us at the 90th Saline Community Fair, September 2-6 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (The fair exhibits are released on September 6, the rides will continue on September 7). The fair promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with 90th

activities and entertainment. There will be something for everyone at the 2026 Saline Community Fair!

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