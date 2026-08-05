Donald Dean Greb, US Navy Veteran, Had A Successful Career in Automotive Sales

Donald Dean Greb, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, Lutheran, and Navy veteran, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Saline, Michigan. Born on August 13, 1940, in Denver, Colorado, Dean lived a life marked by dedication to family, career, and passions.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Pacific, Dean served his country with honor before his professional journey in the Automotive industry. He had a successful career in sales and marketing spending 30+ years with Willy's Jeep, American Motors, Chrysler, and finishing his career at Subaru and ArvinMeritor. His work reflected his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.

Dean loved to golf, fish, was a voracious reader, and held a lifelong passion for cars. Among his prized possessions were a 1957 DeSoto convertible and a 1960 Chris-Craft wooden boat, symbols of his love for craftsmanship and classic design. Above all else, Dean cherished time spent with his family, he found joy watching his grandchildren grow up, play baseball and soccer. Faith played an important role in Dean's life as well. Most recently he was a member of Christ Our King Lutheran Church, where he found spiritual guidance and community.

Dean is survived by his beloved wife Linda; his two sons Peter and Andrew (Irene); and his grandchildren Nik, Alex and Jacob. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May Dean’s legacy of love, dedication, and passion bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline with Pastor Joseph Polzin officiating. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Church. Private burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. Memorial contributions in Dean’s name may be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church or to the Saline Area Historical Society. The service will be livestreamed and a link can be found on the funeral home’s website. To leave a memory you have of Dean, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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