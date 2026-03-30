Joseph Craigmile, Husband and Father of 3, Instilled Fierce Passion for Sports in Children and Grandchildren

Joseph “Don” Donald Craigmile III

March 7, 1953-March 25, 2026

It is with very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Joseph “Don” Donald Craigmile III. Don passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the age of 73.

Don was born March 7, 1953 in Flint, MI to Joseph Donald “Jack” Craigmile Jr. and Reta Mae (Wagner) Craigmile. Shortly after high school, Don’s destiny was forever changed when he met the love of his life, Kathie Lindemann, on a hayride with friends. After a long and fun engagement, they were married on May 1, 1976, at St. Paul UCC Church in Saline, MI where he was a lifetime member. They welcomed their first child, Jennifer, in 1980. Sons Joe and John followed a few years later, making their family complete.

Don had many interests but was most content spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending every sporting and music event to support his children, grandchildren, and god son. He loved playing games, working in the yard, cooking (especially his famous stir fry and breakfast sandwiches), or relaxing in his favorite chair.

Because Don was of very curious mind and nature, he had a career spanning various fields ranging from manufacturing to municipal water and sewer systems. This carried over to his personal time at home. You could often find him tinkering and repairing something that no longer worked or that needed a little mend. If you needed something fixed, it was likely he would offer to do it for you. He loved to help others, and it gave him great pride and enjoyment completing those tasks.

Don, a Saline High School Class of 1971 graduate, had a fierce love and passion for sports, receiving his varsity letter for football, wrestling and track. As a proud parent he instilled that same love and dedication for sports in his own children and grandchildren.

Don developed a great love for many music genres: the cool sounds of blues and jazz, new age meditation, psychedelic and blues rock, classic rock and folk music of the 70’s. He was often taking his kids’ CD’s and listening to 80’s and 90’s rock and alternative music to widen his musical appreciation. His diverse love for music became engrained in his children.

He loved the feel and sound of the rumble of the road under his motorcycle. He had a thrill for driving that, when he described it, it was done with such animated delight that you could almost feel the roar of the engine as if you were driving the car yourself. Even into retirement it was not uncommon to see him offering his “taxi” service to his kids and grandkids.

Don had always had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing in his youth. Retirement gave him the opportunity and time to get back to the peace of nature, even taking up a new hobby of disc golfing.

Don was endearingly mischievous, a good friend and confidante, a deep thinker and an old soul. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed.

Don is survived by his wife Kathie Craigmile of Saline, his children Jennifer (Jim) Rowland of Cobb Island, MD, Joe (Anna) Craigmile IV of Saline, John (Sara) Craigmile of Saline; his grandchildren Joseph Craigmile V, Francis Craigmile, Charles Craigmile, John Rowland; his sister Trudy Craigmile of Saline, his brother Robert (Laura) Craigmile of Wolverine, sister-in-law Cathy Craigmile of Milan, brother-in-law Larry Lindemann and his wife Dolores of Manchester. He also had many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Reta and Jack Craigmile, his stepmother Mildred “Gini” V. Craigmile, his sister Nancy (Craigmile) Welch, his brother William Craigmile, stepsister Sandra Williams, sister-in-law Carol Craigmile, his father and mother-in-law Gustav and Grace (Steeb) Lindemann of Saline and his best friend Henry E. Largin Jr. of Adrian.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 1st from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Jim Coran will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saline Area Schools, Check memo line: Wrestling Fund. Donations may also be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 West Michigan Ave. Saline, MI 48176. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Don, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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