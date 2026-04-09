German Dinner at American Legion Thursday, Eagle Scout Fundraising Dinner Saturday

The Saline American Legion serves its final German Dinner of the season from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Revenue generated from the dinner goes to the Saline High School Scholarships.

"We love helping our neighbors with their education. Come and have a great dinner and help support our community," said Post Commander Eric Engelmeier.

Saturday, the Legion hosts a spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m. to raise money for Sam Daniels' Eagle Scout Project, which is to build a storage shed for the American Legion.

Daniels is hoping to raise $4,000 for the project.

The Legion will offer a spaghetti dinner with marinara sauce, meatballs, salad and breadsticks all for $15!

People can also donate via Venmo @Matt-Daniels-108.

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