Arbor Hospice Celebrates Local Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is celebrating the compassion and commitment of its statewide volunteers in recognition of 2026 National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.

As a member of the NorthStar Care Community, Arbor Hospice relies on volunteers to bring comfort, connection and support to patients and families during one of life’s most vulnerable times. In 2025 alone, 775 NorthStar Care Community volunteers across the state contributed more than 37,000 hours of service, the equivalent of 18 full-time staff members working 40 hours each week.

“Our volunteers play an invaluable role in helping us bring comfort and companionship to patients and families in our community,” said Ruth Moore-Lilly, Arbor Hospice volunteer program manager. “National Volunteer Week is an important opportunity to recognize and thank the many individuals who give so generously to support our mission. Their kindness and commitment make a meaningful difference for the people in our care every day.” Volunteer support reached 1,100 patients in 2025 and took many forms, with many hours focused on companionship visits. While many may associate hospice volunteering with general bedside support, Arbor Hospice volunteers also shared their talents in unique and meaningful ways, including:

Listening and providing companionship during patient visits

Bringing comfort through 1,400 musician visit hours

Supporting fellow service members through 440 veteran volunteer hours

Brightening days with 2,400 pet visit hours

Sending more than 4,000 handwritten cards to hospice patients

Offering relief and reassurance to caregivers and family members

Supporting the organization’s mission through administrative and event-related volunteer work

The services hospice care offers are a critical aspect of healthcare, providing support and comfort during the final stages of life. Volunteers play a pivotal role as part of the hospice care team, helping ensure patients feel seen, supported and less alone.

Although these numbers are impressive, Arbor Hospice is always searching for more volunteers to contribute their time so that every patient can receive volunteer support. The organization has a special need for pet volunteers, as well as volunteers in the greater Arbor area, Jackson, Monroe, Dexter and Pinckney. No special experience is required to volunteer. For those who have experienced a loss, the organization encourages a waiting period of one year before becoming a hospice volunteer to allow for the processing of grief.

To learn how you can become a hospice volunteer, visit arborhospice.org.

About Arbor Hospice

Arbor Hospice, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides quality, compassionate care for those experiencing life-limiting illnesses throughout Washtenaw County and surrounding communities. A founding member of the NorthStar Care Community, Arbor offers certified community-based hospice services and palliative care through NorthStar Palliative Care, as well as grief support services and community education programs. Through other NorthStar Care Community members, Arbor also provides pediatric hospice care and compassionate support services through Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children and education programs for physicians and health care professionals through the NorthStar Institute. The NorthStar Care Community also includes Hospice of Michigan and Centrica Care Navigators. In total, NorthStar Care Community members serve more than 9,800 patients annually across Michigan. For more information, visit www.arborhospice.org or call 888-992-2273.

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