SOFTBALL: Saline Opens With Sweep of Skyline

The defending state champs opened their softball season by sweeping Skyline, 15-0 and 18-0 at Skyline Wednesday.

In the opener, Saline needed just five runs to pile up 15 runs. Abigail Curtis pitched two innings, allowing a hit, no walks and no runs while striking out four. Harper Grambeau pitched an inning of scoreless, walkless, and hittless relief, striking out one.

Madison Bellus, Reese Rupert, Casey Griffin, Grace Waldrop and Elizabeth Onyskin had hits for Saline, with Rupert, Bellus, Waldrop and Onyskin hitting doubles. Bellus walked twice. Waldrop drove in four runs, Onyskin drove in three, and Lucy Winters and Rupert drove in two each. Zosia Mazur scored three runs.

In game two, Mazur won with two innings of work. She struck out five batters against no walks, no hits and no runs. Grambeau pitched an inning, striking out two against no hits, no walks and no runs.

Saline scored three runs in the first, nine in the second and six in the third. Saline had six hits and 11 hits. Bellus, Grambeau, Mazur, Madelym Foster, Makayla Shelter and Shannon Tagney each had a hit with Bellus, Grambeau, Foster, Shelton and Tagney each driving in two runs. Gabriella scored three runs. Bellus and Grambeau drove in two runs each. Kniffin and Rubert each stole two bases.

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