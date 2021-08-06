Three Transported to Hospital After Crash on Michigan Avenue

Three people, including two children, were transported to the hospital after a crash on Michigan Avenue Friday.

Shortly before five p.m., a Ford Fusion carrying four people was westbound in the right lane on Michigan Avenue when an eastbound pickup truck turned left, attempting to go into the Bank of Ann Arbor driveway. The pickup truck struck the Fusion.

Saline Area Fire Department Lt. Brandon Sears said two minors and a woman in the Ford Fusion were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.