SOFTBALL: Defending Champs from Saline Open at Home

The defending state champion Saline softball team swept a doubleheader from Huron on Monday, winning 16-0 and 15-0.

Saline softball vs Huron game 1 Gallery 4/13/26 - thesalinepost

Saline needed just two full innings to finish the opener, 16-0. Abby Curtis pitched two hitless innings, striking out six and walking none. Zosia Mazur pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three.

Saline scored one run in the first inning, 10 in the second and five in the third when the game was called by the mercy rule. The Hornets scored 16 runs on nine hits, six walks and seven Huron errors.

Madison Bellus and Gracelyn Waldrop each had two hits. Reese Rupert had a hit, two walks and three RBIs. Elizabeth Onyskin added a hit, two runs and two RBIs. Mazur went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Catherine Kniffen doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice. Emilee Sontag was 1-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Lucy Winters walked twice and scored twice.

Saline softball vs Huron game 1 Gallery 4/13/26 - thesalinepost

In the nightcap, Saline won 15-0, scoring seven runs in the first inning and eight in the third.

Harper Grambeau earned the win, pitching two hitless, walk-free innings while striking out two. Mazur pitched a perfect inning in relief, striking out two.

Mazur led the offense with a three-run home run and an RBI single in two at-bats. The middle of the lineup delivered as well. Makayla Shelton went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Elizabeth Onyskin also went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run. Jessica Phelps, Reese Rupert and Grambeau added hits. Shannon Tagney scored two runs.

Saline improved to 4-0. The Hornets play at Clarkston on Friday and host Paw Paw on Saturday.

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