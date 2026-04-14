BASEBALL: Saline Sweeps DH from Huron

Saline improved to 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the SEC Red by taking two games from Huron Monday, 15-0 and 7-1.

Brady Whitford started and won the opener, 15-0. He pitched just three innings, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out six. Saline scored 15 runs on eight hits, six walks and seven errors. Whitford also went 1-for-1 with a double, three RBI and a run scored. Mason Piazza went 2-for-3, with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Julien Polidano was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored. Chase Alexander tripled, drove in a run and scored in three at-bats. Colton Tousa scored two runs. John Townsend went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI. Nolan Klein went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two runs.

Piazza got the start in the second game, and he went six innings, allowing one run, unearned, on four hits and no walks while striking out six. Devin Lilley pitched an inning of relief, allowing no hits or walks while striking out one.

Huron's leadoff hitter singled and came around to score after an infield error.

Saline got two runs back in the first. Klein singled, and then Tousa reached on a throwing error. Both scored on Piazza's single to right.

Saline added to more in the second on a single by Michael Muir. After a botched pickoff attempt at first, Muir was safe at third. Carson Cherry reached base on an error, scoring Muir.

Cherry stole second and took third on a bunt by Townsend. Cherry then scored on Klein's groundball to short. Saline led, 4-1.

Polidano singled to left to open the third. He stole second and then scored on Cole Raetzel's single.

Saline added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Polidano led with a double to center. He took third on a wild pitch and Lilley drove him home with a line single to right. Courtesty runner Brady Clark entered the game. Muir singled, putting runners at the corners. Muir stole second, and Clark stole home.

Saline led, 7-1.

Meanwhile, on the Saline mound, Piazza strengthened as the game went on.

Lilley pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh for the Hornets.

Hear from coach Al Zeiher.

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