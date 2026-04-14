Mental Health Treatment: Why An Integrated Approach Matters

One of the most common things we hear from clients is some version of this: “I don’t want to rely on medication” or “If therapy works, I shouldn’t need medications. “There’s also a lot of fear when it comes to medications, and even more so regarding kids and medication, especially online. So, we asked our PMHNP, Dr. Jessica Knapp, about the biggest myths she hears on this subject, and how she explains them to clients.

What she said really highlights something important: mental health treatment usually works best when it’s not just one thing.

Let’s take a look at the myths we discussed.

MYTH 1: “If medication worked, you wouldn’t need therapy”

A lot of people assume it must be one or the other. Either you take medication or you do therapy. But as Dr. Jessica Knapp explained, that’s not really how it works. For many conditions, especially depression and anxiety, research actually shows that combining both leads to better outcomes. Medication can take the edge off symptoms. It can reduce anxiety, improve mood, and help with focus. Therapy is where you build the skills to manage those symptoms, understand patterns, and prevent things from coming back.

Dr. Knapp explained it in a way that really makes sense. Medication stabilizes things enough so that therapy can actually “stick.” She gave an example of a client who said: “Therapy gave me skills, but I was too anxious to use them. Once I started medication, it felt like I finally could use what I had been learning.”

That’s something we see a lot in therapy. People are doing the work, but their nervous system is so overwhelmed that it’s hard to actually apply the skills in real life.

MYTH 2: “Kids and teens should never take psychiatric medication”

This one comes up a lot with parents, and it makes sense. No parent wants to do anything that could harm their child. When I asked Dr. Jessica Knapp about this, she emphasized that medication is never the only option and it’s never recommended lightly. A full treatment plan usually includes therapy, school support, and family involvement.

Dr. Knapp also pointed out something important. When anxiety, depression, or ADHD go untreated in kids, it can start to affect school, friendships, confidence, and overall development. Sometimes symptoms get to a point where therapy alone is not enough. She shared a story about a 14-year-old who was missing school because of panic attacks. After months of therapy, she was still really struggling. They added a low-dose SSRI, and things started to shift. The client later said: “I joined the volleyball team. I can actually go to class again.” Her parents said she felt like herself again.

That’s really the goal. Not just reducing symptoms but helping kids get back to their lives.

Why an Integrated Approach Matters

Mental health treatment works best when it’s collaborative and takes many facets of an individual or family system into account. Medication can help regulate what’s happening biologically. Therapy helps people build insight and coping skills. Testing helps guide the process so we’re not just guessing. The goal of testing (or any part of our mental health system) isn’t just to give a diagnosis, but to really understand the full picture. What’s driving the symptoms, what patterns are showing up, and what kind of support will actually help. When these pieces work together, people tend to make progress more quickly and in a way that actually lasts.

If you’re trying to figure out what kind of support you or your child needs, it doesn’t have to be an either/or decision, therapy or medications (as well as including work and school supports in the mix). It’s really about finding the right combination of mental health care for your specific situation.

P.S. At Still Waters Counseling we believe in a team approach. Our therapists and psychiatric NPs utilize psychological testing as a resource, and clients who come for testing often find they can utilize therapy and medication in a more targeted manner. Give us a call at (734) 944-3446 to explore any or all of these options.

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