Saline MI
4-15-2026 10:53am

High School Girls Hockey Camps

We are thrilled to announce that, for the first time ever, Community Education is partnering with Washtenaw United to host Girls Hockey Camps! 🙌

This is an incredible opportunity to grow the game, empower young athletes, and provide a fun, supportive environment for girls to develop their skills on the ice.

View program details.

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