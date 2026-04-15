4-15-2026 10:53am
High School Girls Hockey Camps
We are thrilled to announce that, for the first time ever, Community Education is partnering with Washtenaw United to host Girls Hockey Camps! 🙌
This is an incredible opportunity to grow the game, empower young athletes, and provide a fun, supportive environment for girls to develop their skills on the ice.
More News from Saline
- Davenport-Curtiss Property Will Be the Main Focus of Senior Center Coffee Hour The Davenport-Curtiss property will be the main focus of the coffee hour.
- Vera Bennett, Wife, Mother of 2, Dedicated 30 Years of Service as a Secretary at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Vera Corrine Bennett, 89, a long-time resident of Saline and Howell, and recently of Battle Creek, passed away in the comforting presence of her loving family on Friday.