Vera Bennett, Wife, Mother of 2, Dedicated 30 Years of Service as a Secretary at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital

Vera Corrine Bennett, 89, a long-time resident of Saline and Howell, and recently of Battle Creek, passed away in the comforting presence of her loving family on Friday, April 10, 2026. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 26, 1936, to Willard A. Lipstraw and Dorothy G. (Pool) Lipstraw. Vera was a graduate of Pinckney High School and attended Washtenaw Community College. She dedicated over 30 years of service as a secretary at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor before her retirement.

Vera was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Bennett, in 1995; her sister, Edith “Edie” Klein; and her dear friend, Tom Paskievitch. She is survived by her children, Steve (Jane) Schneider of Battle Creek, and Marti Schneider of Ypsilanti; her brother-in-law, Ronald Klein; and two nieces and a nephew, all of Columbus, Georgia.

After her husband's passing, Vera embraced a new chapter in Howell. She attended church regularly, made wonderful new friends, joined the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed daily long walks. She had a deep love for all animals, especially cats and dogs. In later years, she found loving companionship with Tom Paskievitch, and they shared many happy memories until his passing in 2023.

Vera’s family extends special gratitude to the staff and friends at StoryPoint Senior Living in Saline and Reflections Memory Care in Battle Creek. You brought her joy, and she truly loved you. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband, John, at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A Memorial Service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vera’s name are encouraged to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Vera and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

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