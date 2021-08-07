Plans for Return to School to Be Announced at Tuesday's Board Meeting

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch will preview the district's plans for the return to five-day-a-week in-person instruction when the Board of Education meets Aug. 10.

Laatsch sent a letter to the school community Friday. In the letter, he noted that the SARS-CoV-2 transmission has increased to "substantial" according to CDC standards, which means the CDC is highly recommending the use of masks indoors. As a result, Laatsch said, the district is now recommending the use of masks indoors for all students and staff. However, mask-wearing is not mandatory at the moment. Laatsch noted this is not indicative of the district's plans for the return to class Aug. 30, when density will be higher in the buildings.

To join the Aug. 10 board meeting, click here and save the link.

The district has also announced the schedule for school open houses.