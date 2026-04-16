Michigan Jobless Rate Stays Constant in February

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 5.0 percent during February, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment fell by 9,000 over the month, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 1,000. Michigan’s labor force declined by 9,000 during February.

“Michigan’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.0 percent in February as the size of the state’s labor force continued to shrink,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics. “Payroll jobs decreased slightly over the month and over the year.”

The U.S. unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent. Michigan’s February unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points above the U.S. rate. Over the year, the national unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points, while Michigan’s rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points since February 2025.

Labor force trends and highlights

Michigan’s unemployment rate remained constant at 5.0 percent for the fourth consecutive month.

The total number of unemployed in the state decreased by 0.4 percent over the month, while the national unemployment total advanced by 2.8 percent during February.

The statewide labor force receded by 1.7 percent since February 2025, while the U.S. workforce was unchanged over the year.

Michigan’s labor force participation rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 60.5 percent during February. Michigan’s employment-population ratio fell by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 57.4 percent.

Detroit metro area jobless rate increases during February

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1 percent in February. Employment in the Detroit MSA inched up by 3,000 over the month and total unemployment increased by 3,000. The region’s labor force advanced by 6,000 in February.

Since February 2025, the Detroit MSA unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point. The Detroit region’s workforce fell by 4,000 over the year.

Michigan payroll jobs decline in February

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs decreased by 5,000 between January and February, resulting in a job total of 4,470,000.

Industry employment trends and highlights

Total nonfarm employment in Michigan decreased in February largely due to job losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,000).

On a percentage basis, the state’s information sector exhibited the largest employment decline both over the month (-1.5 percent) and over the year (-4.8 percent).

Statewide total payroll jobs were 13,000, or 0.3 percent, below their year-ago level.

Since February 2025, private education and health services and government recorded the largest job gains, with employment increasing by 10,000 in each industry.

Over the year, the state’s manufacturing (-12,000) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-9,000) sectors recorded the most pronounced numerical job losses.

Detailed data will be available for viewing and download with the MCDA Data Search tool by noon.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.

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