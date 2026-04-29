Mother's Day Flowers, UFC, Sheep Detectives and More at Emagine
MOTHER’S DAY
Celebrate your amazing mother at Emagine. On Mother's Day, all moms will receive a free flower as they enjoy the day at the movies.**
**while supplies last
Dates: Sunday, May 10, 2026
SHEEP DETECTIVES
Celebrate opening day of Sheep Detectives at Emagine. Guests will receive activity coloring sheets and sheep face masks** when they visit during opening weekend.
**while supplies last
Dates: Beginning Friday, May 8, 2026
UFC 328:: CHIMAEV vs. STRICKLAND
UFC 328 features a highly anticipated middleweight championship main event between undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev and former titleholder Sean Strickland on May 9, 2026, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.. The fight is a,5-round battle representing a major grudge match, with Chimaev’s dominant wrestling facing Strickland’s pressure-striking.
COST: $25
Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
FLASHBACK CINEMA FILM SERIES
Emagine Entertainment will host their Flashback Cinema Series with a selection of classic films everyone knows and loves. Enjoy these classics, on the Big Screen throughout May.
Film Schedule:
Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Sunday, May 3
- Wednesday, May 4
The Wizard of OZ (1939)
- Saturday, May 9
- Sunday, May 10
- Wednesday, May 13
Grease (1978)
- Sunday, May 24
- Monday, May 25
- Wednesday, May 27
Batman (1989)
- Saturday, May 30
- Sunday, May 31
- Wednesday, June 3
BILLIE ELLISH HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR LIVE IN 3D CONCESSION SPECIAL
In honor of the release of the new film, Billie Ellish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D, Emagine will be offering special concession items for guests starting May 8th. Guests will be able to purchase an exclusive and limited edition of Billie Ellish’s vegan chocolate iChoc Bar**
**while supplies last
Cost: $10
Dates: Beginning, Friday, May 8, 2026
DRINK OF THE MONTH – HUTT'S HOOCH
Celebrate the release of the new movie Mandalorian and Grogu with the "Hutt’s Hooch". This 16oz cocktail is made up of Vodka, Pomegranate liqueur, Grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, and a lime wheel garnish.
Cost: $14
Dates: Friday, May 1- Sunday, May 31
MONDAY MYSTERY MOVIE
Emagine Theatres will be hosting “Error_MovieTitle_Unknown” a Mystery Movie Monday event. Catch an exciting new film release, before anyone else, for just $5 on select Mondays! The best part? You won’t know the movie until it starts. Tickets are Final Sale.
Dates:
Sunday, May 3, 2026 @ 7:00pm Rated PG
Monday, May 4, 2026 @ 7:00pm Rated R
EMAGINE FOR EVERYONE
Each month guests can watch some of the newest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open Caption screenings occur every Monday and Wednesday and provide subtitles for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Emagine Together screenings, occur each Saturday morning, and provide modifications to the theater atmosphere without modifying the film for those with sensory sensitivities, and families with young children. Dementia Friendly screenings, occur the second Wednesday of each month, provide exclusively selected classic movies and musicals and encourage audience participation while providing guests with special door-to-door service. All details can be found at www.Emagine-Theatres.com/EmagineForEveryone
Open Caption – Taking place every Wednesday & Sunday at all Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin Theatres. Films and showtimes will vary by location.
Dementia Friendly – Taking place at 1:00pm the second Wednesday of the Month at Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, Emagine Rochester Hills (Michigan), Emagine Batavia (Illinois), Emagine Noblesville (Indiana), and Emagine Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin)
May Film:
The Wizard of OZ (1939)
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Doors Open at 1:15 – Film Begins at 2:00pm
More News from Saline
- Saline Schools District Voters to Decide CARES, Sinking Fund Renewals During Aug. 4 Election The school district will seek the renewal of two millages in August.
- Circle of Excellence Awards Draws Large Crowd The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) proudly hosted a well-attended Circle of Excellence Awards celebration last week at Travis Pointe Country Club.