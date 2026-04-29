Mother's Day Flowers, UFC, Sheep Detectives and More at Emagine

MOTHER’S DAY

Celebrate your amazing mother at Emagine. On Mother's Day, all moms will receive a free flower as they enjoy the day at the movies.**

**while supplies last

Dates: Sunday, May 10, 2026

SHEEP DETECTIVES

Celebrate opening day of Sheep Detectives at Emagine. Guests will receive activity coloring sheets and sheep face masks** when they visit during opening weekend.

**while supplies last

Dates: Beginning Friday, May 8, 2026

UFC 328:: CHIMAEV vs. STRICKLAND

UFC 328 features a highly anticipated middleweight championship main event between undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev and former titleholder Sean Strickland on May 9, 2026, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.. The fight is a,5-round battle representing a major grudge match, with Chimaev’s dominant wrestling facing Strickland’s pressure-striking.

COST: $25

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

FLASHBACK CINEMA FILM SERIES

Emagine Entertainment will host their Flashback Cinema Series with a selection of classic films everyone knows and loves. Enjoy these classics, on the Big Screen throughout May.

Film Schedule:

Monty Python And The Holy Grail

Sunday, May 3

Wednesday, May 4

The Wizard of OZ (1939)

Saturday, May 9

Sunday, May 10

Wednesday, May 13

Grease (1978)

Sunday, May 24

Monday, May 25

Wednesday, May 27

Batman (1989)

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

Wednesday, June 3

BILLIE ELLISH HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR LIVE IN 3D CONCESSION SPECIAL

In honor of the release of the new film, Billie Ellish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D, Emagine will be offering special concession items for guests starting May 8th. Guests will be able to purchase an exclusive and limited edition of Billie Ellish’s vegan chocolate iChoc Bar**

**while supplies last

Cost: $10

Dates: Beginning, Friday, May 8, 2026

DRINK OF THE MONTH – HUTT'S HOOCH

Celebrate the release of the new movie Mandalorian and Grogu with the "Hutt’s Hooch". This 16oz cocktail is made up of Vodka, Pomegranate liqueur, Grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, and a lime wheel garnish.

Cost: $14

Dates: Friday, May 1- Sunday, May 31

MONDAY MYSTERY MOVIE

Emagine Theatres will be hosting “Error_MovieTitle_Unknown” a Mystery Movie Monday event. Catch an exciting new film release, before anyone else, for just $5 on select Mondays! The best part? You won’t know the movie until it starts. Tickets are Final Sale.

Dates:

Sunday, May 3, 2026 @ 7:00pm Rated PG

Monday, May 4, 2026 @ 7:00pm Rated R

EMAGINE FOR EVERYONE

Each month guests can watch some of the newest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open Caption screenings occur every Monday and Wednesday and provide subtitles for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Emagine Together screenings, occur each Saturday morning, and provide modifications to the theater atmosphere without modifying the film for those with sensory sensitivities, and families with young children. Dementia Friendly screenings, occur the second Wednesday of each month, provide exclusively selected classic movies and musicals and encourage audience participation while providing guests with special door-to-door service. All details can be found at www.Emagine-Theatres.com/EmagineForEveryone

Open Caption – Taking place every Wednesday & Sunday at all Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin Theatres. Films and showtimes will vary by location.

Dementia Friendly – Taking place at 1:00pm the second Wednesday of the Month at Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, Emagine Rochester Hills (Michigan), Emagine Batavia (Illinois), Emagine Noblesville (Indiana), and Emagine Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin)

May Film:

The Wizard of OZ (1939)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Doors Open at 1:15 – Film Begins at 2:00pm

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