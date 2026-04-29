Circle of Excellence Awards Draws Large Crowd

Press Release from The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. Pictures from The Saline Post.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) proudly hosted a well-attended Circle of Excellence Awards celebration last week at Travis Pointe Country Club. The event brought together Chamber Board of Directors members, city officials, community leaders, veterans, and special guests for an evening of recognition, gratitude, and community pride.

Citizen of the Year Tim Austin is pictured with his wife, Renee.

The evening was highlighted by the presence of Georgia Frost, representative for Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who joined local officials and community leaders in honoring individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the Saline Area. Several honorees received formal tributes from the City of Saline and the State of Michigan, underscoring the significance of their service and impact.

Stan Harrison won the Distinguished Veteran Award.

A particularly meaningful moment was the recognition of Distinguished Veteran Award honoree Stan Harrison, celebrated alongside a heartfelt gathering of fellow veterans. This tribute reflected the community’s deep respect and appreciation for military service and sacrifice.

Mayor Brian Marl was emcee.

Guests enjoyed an exceptional culinary experience, with many praising the quality of the food and the warm, welcoming atmosphere. The program was expertly guided by Emcee Brian Marl, whose professionalism, warmth, and engaging style helped create a seamless and memorable celebration.

2026 Circle of Excellence Award Honorees

The Circle of Excellence Awards are the highest honor bestowed by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizing outstanding leadership, dedicated service, and meaningful community impact. Each honoree shared personal stories and inspirations that highlighted their commitment to making a difference in the Saline Area.

Citizen of the Year : Tim Austin

: Tim Austin Visionary Award : Mary Lindquist

: Mary Lindquist First Responder Award : Police Chief Marlene Radzik

: Police Chief Marlene Radzik Small Business Award : Dan’s Downtown Tavern

: Dan’s Downtown Tavern Large Business Award : Toyota Motor North America R&D

: Toyota Motor North America R&D Rising Star Award : CLAY + CODE, Tara Joshi

: CLAY + CODE, Tara Joshi Distinguished Veteran Award : Stan Harrison

: Stan Harrison Youth of the Year: William Maloy

Youth of the Year William Miloy is pictured next to Mayor Marl.

Youth of the Year William Miloy leads the Pledge of Allegiance.

Youth of the Year winner William Miloy addresses the audience.

Dan Kolander

Dan and the Kolander family are pictured after winning the Small Business of the Year

Tara Joshi, owner of Clay + Code, Received the Rising Star Award.

Tara Joshi

Toyota Motor North America R&D won the Large Business Award.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik won the First Responder Award

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Mary Lindquist, owner of The Quilting Season, won the Visionary Award.

Mary Lindquist

Tim Austin was named Citizen of the Year.

Tim Austin

Veterans in attendance gathered for a picture.

Appreciation for Event Sponsors and Partners

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce extends its sincere gratitude to the sponsors and partners whose generosity and support helped make the evening a success:

Event Sponsors

A&H Lawn Service, Inc.

Thomson Reuters

DTE

LaFontaine Buick GMC Ann Arbor

Standard Printing & Design

Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

MMI Engineering Solutions Inc.

The Coy Family – Youth of the Year Award Sponsor

Event & Program Support

Travis Pointe Country Club – Facility host

Sue Kelch, The Sun Times News – Event photography

Tran Longmoore, The Saline Post – Event photography

Specialty Sponsors & Contributors

Costco – Dessert sponsor

Lily’s Floral – Table centerpieces

Saline Flowerland – Corsages and boutonnieres for honorees

Allegra Marketing Print Mail – Printed materials

Standard Printing – Program and poster printing materials

CrossCountry Mortgage, Bailey Barr and Leah Stevens – Chamber Chats interview support

Their commitment to the Chamber and the Saline community is deeply appreciated.

Gratitude to the Nominating Committee

The Chamber extends heartfelt thanks to the Nominating Committee and the SACC Youth Council for their continued partnership in recognizing emerging leaders.

About the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly serves the City of Saline and the townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York. SACC is dedicated to promoting economic vitality, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the overall quality of life throughout the community.

For more information about the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce or upcoming events, please contact: [add contact info here]

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