Saline Farmers Market Outdoors Again Saturday

Head downtown Saturday morning as the Saline Farmers Market is outdoors for the first time of 2026.

The market happens in Lot #4, at 100 S. Ann Arbor St., from 8 a.m. until noon.

There are master gardeners each week to provide advice.

Be on the lookout for Saline Be Green, representatives from the Saline Environmental Commission.

Here's the list of vendors:

1001 Nights Team

Ad Astra Acres

Baba Olga's Ukranian Baking

Blue Moon Jewelry

Bor Meats

Chease People of GR

Delice Patisserie

Irish Hills Sourdough

Kapnick Orchards

Lavender and Grace

Marks Farms

Noggle Farm

Prochaska Farms

Srodek Polish Foods

Wielfaert Greenhouse

And many more.

Sunshine is expected, but temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

The Saline Farmers Market is an iniative of the City of Saline.

Bridge Cards are accepted.

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