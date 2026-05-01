Saline MI
5-01-2026 11:30pm

Saline Farmers Market Outdoors Again Saturday

Head downtown Saturday morning as the Saline Farmers Market is outdoors for the first time of 2026.

The market happens in Lot #4, at 100 S. Ann Arbor St., from 8 a.m. until noon.

There are master gardeners each week to provide advice.

Be on the lookout for Saline Be Green, representatives from the Saline Environmental Commission.

Here's the list of vendors:

  • 1001 Nights Team
  • Ad Astra Acres
  • Baba Olga's Ukranian Baking
  • Blue Moon Jewelry
  • Bor Meats
  • Chease People of GR
  • Delice Patisserie
  • Irish Hills Sourdough
  • Kapnick Orchards
  • Lavender and Grace
  • Marks Farms
  • Noggle Farm
  • Prochaska Farms
  • Srodek Polish Foods
  • Wielfaert Greenhouse
  • And many more.

Sunshine is expected, but temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

The Saline Farmers Market is an iniative of the City of Saline.

Bridge Cards are accepted.

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