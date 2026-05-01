Saline Farmers Market Outdoors Again Saturday
Head downtown Saturday morning as the Saline Farmers Market is outdoors for the first time of 2026.
The market happens in Lot #4, at 100 S. Ann Arbor St., from 8 a.m. until noon.
There are master gardeners each week to provide advice.
Be on the lookout for Saline Be Green, representatives from the Saline Environmental Commission.
Here's the list of vendors:
- 1001 Nights Team
- Ad Astra Acres
- Baba Olga's Ukranian Baking
- Blue Moon Jewelry
- Bor Meats
- Chease People of GR
- Delice Patisserie
- Irish Hills Sourdough
- Kapnick Orchards
- Lavender and Grace
- Marks Farms
- Noggle Farm
- Prochaska Farms
- Srodek Polish Foods
- Wielfaert Greenhouse
- And many more.
Sunshine is expected, but temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.
The Saline Farmers Market is an iniative of the City of Saline.
Bridge Cards are accepted.
More News from Saline
- SAYBS Holds Parade, Opening Day Ceremony The SAYBS pulled out all the stops to celebrate opening day Saturday.
- Saline Schools District Voters to Decide CARES, Sinking Fund Renewals During Aug. 4 Election The school district will seek the renewal of two millages in August.