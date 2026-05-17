Circque Italia Comes to Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds May 22-25

Cirque Italia's intrepid cast of acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, dancers, and clowns—a daring team of explorers will sail between worlds, diving deep beneath the waves and soaring high into the clouds. Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is filled with nautical wonder, fabulous fountains, and theatrical spectacle that will dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart.

At Cirque Italia wil bring the world to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds with an international cast of acclaimed artists. Hailing from such far off ports as Argentina, Brazil, and Romania the colorful crew will make you gasp with delight at dexterous juggling and mind bending contortion, roar with laughter at hilarious antics, and scream with excitement for our brave performers on the whirling wheel of death! That is just a taste of the wonders in store, so book your round trip tickets before we cast off to the high seas of circus excellence!

Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at our strictly animal-free shows.

When: May 22nd – 25th, 2026

Where: 5045 Ann Arbor – Saline Rd, Saline, MI 48176

At: Washtenaw County Fairgrounds

- Under the stunning White & Blue Tent-

· May 22nd – Friday: 7:30pm

· May 23rd – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

· May 24th – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

· May 25th – Monday: 7:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info:

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days:

10am – 9pm

You may a0lso purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

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