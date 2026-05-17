Stephen Barber Served in the US Army in Korea, Worked in Business and Health Care Management

Stephen Manning Barber, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Trinity Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Arthur Manning and Gertrude Naomi (Rutledge) Barber.

Stephen graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and went on to build a career in business and health care management, as every great anthropologist does. During the military draft, when many he knew were being sent to war, he made the choice to enlist voluntarily in the United States Army and proudly served his country in South Korea.

Stephen enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was well known for his sarcastic sense of humor. He loved reading just about anything he could get his hands on and had a passion for writing, authoring several short stories. He was also an incredible letter writer. Despite never receiving formal culinary training, he was an incredibly talented chef. He enjoyed playing guitar, creating some of his family’s favorite memories through music. Stephen loved fishing—except on the occasions when one of his daughters would toss a rock into the water—and golfing, believing any day on the golf course was a good day. He also found great joy in spending time with his dogs and his daughters’ dogs and loved creating ridiculous posts featuring these “family members.”

Stephen is survived by his wife, Mercedes K. Brousseau; his daughter, Aimee (Kirk) Vantine; son-in-law, Jeremy Miller; grandchildren Samantha, Ethan Manning, Madailein, Emma, and Lindsey; sister, Judith Sanick; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Erin Kristen (Barber) Sykes; sister, Lynn “Bonnie” (Barber) Retik; brother-in-law, Dr. Alan Retik; and nephew, David Retik.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Gathering will begin at 10:00 A.M. and a Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Stephen’s ashes will be laid to rest privately at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly with honors at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105, from where several of Stephen’s beloved dogs found their forever homes.

Arrangements entrusted to Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Stephen and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

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