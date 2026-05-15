What to do in Saline: Garage Sales, Plant Sales, Music at the Well, Color Art Exhibit, Gospel Concert and More

This weekend is prom weekend for Saline High School students. This weekend also offers fun for all ages.

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18 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 15 - Sunday, May 17

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FEATURED EVENTS

Subdivision Garage Sales - Wildwood - Fri May 15 9:00 am

Come find some treasures in Saline! SUBDIVISION GARAGE SALES:

Friday and Saturday, May 15-16, 9 AM to 4 PM!! Wildwood Subdivision (located off Woodland Drive between Maple Road and Ann Arbor Saline Road). We look forward to seeing you!!!

[more details]

Perennial Plant Sale by the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Saline District Library

We will be in the Library 's back parking lot. Plants donated by garden club members are healthy and from local gardens. No purchases before 8 am -Sale ends 11 am. Master gardeners are available for questions. [more details]

St. Paul UCC Plant & Bake Sale - Sat May 16 9:00 am

St. Paul UCC

Saturday, May 16th 9am - NoonWe hope to see you there! [more details]

Music at The Well - Sat May 16 6:30 pm

The Well Church

FREE! Live Music

Saturday May 16th; 6:30 to 9:00 PM

Featuring: The Brenner Brothers and The Chris Brenner Jazz Quartet [more details]

A Celebration of Color Art Exhibit - Sun May 17 2:00 pm

Sutherland-Wilson Farm

Celebrate Local Art & Local HistoryDocent-led tours sharing stories about the history of the farm and surrounding community with artwork from Salt Valley Arts displayed throughout the historic Sutherland-Wilson Farm home.Presented by the Pittsfield Historical Society Sutherland-Wilson Farm and Salt Valley Arts, the opening reception of this exhibit features artwork by Salt Valley Arts members and students from Kelly Bortles So’s Beginners Only Watercolor classes. Set within the historic… [more details]

One Voice Gospel Spring Concert - Sun May 17 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

One Voice Gospel Choir will be presenting their Spring Concert at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 West Michigan Ave, Saline onSunday May 17, at 3p. The program will feature a mix of old, new, and original Gospel songs. A free will offering will be taken to assist the choir with it's outreach ministry. Refreshments follow. One Voice is an ecumenical choir in it's 36th year. All singers are welcome! For additional information call 503 816 6926. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Sons of the American Legion Steak Out - Fri May 15, 4:00 pm

Amercian Legion Post 322

Come and enjoy a NY Strip cooked to order, baked potato, Normandy Broccoli, coleslaw and a buttery roll all for $23. These are the guys that are responsible for our Patriotic Mural on our wall. Stop in and help support them!

Kerrytown Concert House

This recital features music by Eastern European and South American composers. What do these composers have in common? Their music is rooted deeply in folk traditions, at times fiery, always soulful, and expressed through the unique voices of each of the six composers. All six chose to write for the cello and piano duo, calling forth the songfulness, soulfulness, virtuosity, and special colors inherent in both instruments, together and apart.Featuring the music of Czech composers Vítězslava… [more details]

Northview subdivision garage sale - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Northview subdivision

Annual Northview subdivision garage sale. Please drive safely around the neighborhood. [more details]

Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club Plant Sale - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Stone & Thistle Club will hold its annual plant sale at SDL's northwest parking lot. The plants go fast, so come early!This event may end early if plants sell out. *Note: The library does not open until 10 am on Saturdays, so there will be no building access until that time. [more details]

Saline Garden's Perennial Plant Sale - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Saline District Library

This perennial sale is hosted by the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club at the library [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🔨This week our new sponsor friends, Local Handyman Southeast Michigan, visit the Sponsor Tent to get a few house jobs checked off the list!🎶 Kevin Brown brings music back to the market from 10am-noon.👩‍🌾Master Gardeners continue their residency in the Info Tent, answering garden questions. 🦨 The treasure hunt animal is the skunk!

Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey,… [more details]

St. Paul UCC Plant & Bake Sale - Sat May 16 9:00 am

St Paul UCC

Browse a beautiful selection of plants and treat yourself to delicious homemade treats. Every purchase helps support the mission and projects at St. Paul, so you can shop, snack, and give back all at once.9 a.m. until noon. [more details]

St. Paul UCC Plant & Bake Sale - Sat May 16 9:00 am

St. Paul UCC

Join us for our Plant & Bake Sale on Saturday, May 16th!

Browse a beautiful selection of plants and treat yourself to delicious homemade treats. Every purchase helps support the mission and projects at St. Paul, so you can shop, snack, and give back all at once.

We can’t wait to see you there! [more details]

Conscious Parenting in a Chaotic World Class - Sat May 16 10:00 am

Liberty School

Parenting today requires more than rules and routines—it demands presence, empathy, and a deep understanding of how children grow emotionally, socially, and mentally. This workshop introduces the principles of Conscious Parenting, a transformative approach that helps caregivers respond—not react—to their children’s needs, behaviors, and challenges. In addition to the strategies of conscious parenting, attendees will also learn the neuro-emotional components that trigger caregivers to respond… [more details]

Storytime at Rentschler Farm - Sat May 16 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Join us for a storytime at the historic Rentschler Farm featuring stories, songs, movement and more!

Please bring a chair or blanket.

For families with children ages 0 - 7. No registration required! [more details]

Start Selling on eBay Class - Sat May 16 12:00 pm

Liberty School

Have you been wondering whether selling on eBay would be a fun way to make extra cash, or whether you could even turn it into a home-based business? Jump-start your new venture with the help of this enthusiastic instructor who’s been selling on eBay and other sites since 2004! You’ll save a LOT of time by learning essential skills and how to avoid common rookie mistakes so you can start selling with confidence. Check out the class handbook’s table of contents at: perkysebayplus.wordpress.com… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sat May 16 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

Practice your reading skills with certified therapy dogs, Cash and Ruby! Sign up for a 10-minute time slot, then bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

Check in at the youth desk when you arrive on the day of the event. Participants will be called back in the order they arrive.

This program is intended for children who are beginning to read independently. Please, no more than two children at a time.

Ages 4-12. Click here to register. [more details]

Pictures at Davenport-Curtiss House - Sat May 16 3 pm

Davenport-Curtiss House

If you're looking for a new spot to take some photos this weekend (maybe for your prom) come and visit the Davenport-Curtiss House! The grounds will be open to the public from 3 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 for you to take a stroll, take some photos and an up close look at the home. There will be volunteers from the Davenport-Curtiss Working Group on site to answer questions. The home itself, out buildings and porch will not be open during this time. We would strongly ask please refrain from driving or parking on the driveway. The City Hall parking lot is just two blocks away from the home!

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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