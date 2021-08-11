Before & After School Care Registration

Before and After Care Registration is now open for the 21-22 school year. https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/LocationCare is held at your child's school. Harvest, Heritage, Pleasant Ridge, and Woodland Meadows each have a Before & After School Care Program. The main drop-off and pick-up location is the school cafeteria but we also use the school gymnasium, playground, and media center. Scheduling Register for 5 days per week or for as little as one morning or afternoon. The schedule indicated on the registration form will repeat from month to month for the entire school year. Schedule Changes: Log in to your Childcare Account at salineonline.reg.eleyo.com to add/remove days of care. Schedule changes must be entered by the 25th of the month preceding the month of care. For example, in September, you have until August 25 to make changes to your September Care Schedule. In October, you have until September 25 to make changes to your October Care Schedule. Withdraw: Email saboriol@salineschools.org or davisli@salineschools.org to withdraw from the program.