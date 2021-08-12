City of Saline Issues Statement After Sewage Spill

City of Saline Manager Colleen O'Toole issued this statement Thursday afternoon in response to a sewage spill at the wastewater treatment plant early Thursday morning:

Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event occurred in the very early morning hours of August 12, 2021 during a heavy rain event. Approximately 2000-3000 gallons of untreated sewage impacted nearby asphalt ground. The overflow event has been contained and cleaned. There is no known or expected impact on the Saline River.