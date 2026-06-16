Aug. 8 Saline Summerfest 5K Supports Saline Cross Country

The Saline Summerfest 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 8 in Saline.

The race, presented by Ann Arbor Running Compnay, Concept Insurance and Workout 1, starts and finishes at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St. The run heads north on Harris Street, heads east along the Leslee Niethammer Memorial Library Trail, heads to the middle school and snakes through the central campus, around Liberty School, and back.

The annual event raises money for the Friends of Saline Cross Country, which helps fund special events, tents, uniforms and more for the teams.

There is a $35 race fee and a $3.10 signup fee.

Saline Summerfest 5k Online Registration

The fee increases to $38 after July 10.

There is also a virtual 5k. Run the 5K wherever you like and post your time to X, Facebook, or Strava with the tag #Salinesummerfest5k2026.

Saline Summerfest 5k Online Registration

To be guaranteed a t-shirt, register by July 20.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

The top 200 finishers receive free ice cream.

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